Nature Valley Protein Soft Bakes Almond & Blueberry 4X38g

Is high in protein and I can use a snack outside Is very yammy.
Tasty with a nice chewy texture. But a bit small, you may end up eating two. Not suited for dunking if you're having it with your coffee, but otherwise quite satisfying. This was purchased as part of a paid promotion.
Great taste
Another great tasting product from Nature Valley, what’s not to like.
Grainy and unpleasant
Not a pleasant snack at all. Very grainy and almost inedible. Not my cup of tea. Disappointing from Nature Valley. Bought as a promotion.
Makes a nice elevenses snack
Good
They are quite tasty and I liked the soft texture. Convenient for a quick snack. Bought as part of a special promotion.
Nice fruity bakes full of protein and a lovely blu
Nice fruity bakes full of protein and a lovely blueberry and almond flavour. Quite sweet which suits me as a I have a sweet tooth but a little bit too dry hence the 4 stars.
Too sweet for me and not very blueberry taste
Terrible
I usually like Nature Valley products but this is shockingly sweet. Almost inedible.
Ok
These were ok, but quite tasteless. They didn't taste to me of blueberry or almond. They have got a crispy texture while eating, but the biscuit itself is soft, which I assume is the almonds inside. Wouldn't purchase again. Purchased as part of a promotion.