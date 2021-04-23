We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Nature Valley Protein Soft Bakes Almond & Blueberry 4X38g

3.6(24)Write a review
Nature Valley Protein Soft Bakes Almond & Blueberry 4X38g
£ 2.89
£1.91/100g

New

1 x bar (38g) contains:
  • Energy658 kJ 157 kcal
    8%
  • Fat6.8 g
    10%
  • Saturates2.4 g
    12%
  • Sugars6.7 g
    7%
  • Salt0.35 g
    6%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1732 kJ /

Product Description

  • Soft-baked protein bar made with whole grain oats and barley, dried blueberry pieces and almonds.
  • Find out more about our delicious products and new flavours at: www.naturevalley.com
  • Enjoy as part of a balanced diet and active lifestyle.
  • Protein soft bake made with real blueberries and almonds and 100% whole grain oats and barley
  • Convenient option as part of a busy breakfast
  • High in Protein, High in Fibre
  • No artificial flavours, colors or preservatives
  • Why Not Also Try
  • Nature Valley Soft Baked Protein Oats & Honey
  • Nature has been our inspiration since 1975. That's why we take great tasting ingredients like natural oats and blueberries and put them in a snack that you can take anywhere. After all, Nature Valley™ does not make cereal bars so you can eat them on the sofa!
  • Box - Recycle
  • Wrap - Don't Recycle
  • © General Mills
  • Protein soft bake made with real blueberries and almonds and 100% whole grain oats and barley
  • Convenient option as part of a busy breakfast
  • High in Protein, High in Fibre
  • No artificial flavours, colors or preservatives
  • Pack size: 152G
  • High in protein
  • High in fibre

Information

Ingredients

Whole Grain Oats (13%) (Flakes, Flour), Palm Fat, Soy Protein Isolate, Humectant (Glycerol), Chicory Root Extract, Whole Grain Barley Flakes (6%), Fructose, Dried Blueberry Pieces (Blueberries (3%), Sugar, Sunflower Oil), Sugar, Almonds (4%), Milk Proteins, Hydrolysed Collagen Peptides, Glucose Syrup, Egg White Powder, High Oleic Sunflower Oil, Grape Juice Concentrate (Grape Juice, Rice Starch), Natural Flavourings, Water, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt

Allergy Information

  • May contain other Tree Nuts and Wheat. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Best before date see bottom of the carton.

Number of uses

Contains 4 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Colours
  • Free From Preservatives

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • General Mills International Sàrl,
  • Switzerland.
  • General Mills UK,
  • PO Box 363,
  • Uxbridge,

Return to

  • The Nature Valley™ Promise: We promise great taste, quality and convenience.
  • Nature Valley™ www.naturevalley.com
  • Careline: 0800 028 7561 (UK); 1800 535 115 (ROI)
  • General Mills UK,
  • PO Box 363,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1YT,
  • UK.

Net Contents

4 x 38g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g 1 x bar (38g)%* (38g)
Energy1732 kJ / 658 kJ /8%
-414 kcal157 kcal
Fat18.0 g6.8 g 10%
of which saturates6.4 g2.4 g12%
Carbohydrate41.0 g15.6 g6%
of which sugars17.6 g6.7 g7%
Fibre8.9 g3.4 g -
Protein21.4 g8.1 g16%
Salt0.93 g0.35 g6%
*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)---
Contains 4 portions---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

24 Reviews

Average of 3.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Is high in protein and I can use a snack outside

5 stars

Is high in protein and I can use a snack outside Is very yammy.

Tasty with a nice chewy texture. But a bit small,

4 stars

Tasty with a nice chewy texture. But a bit small, you may end up eating two. Not suited for dunking if you're having it with your coffee, but otherwise quite satisfying. This was purchased as part of a paid promotion.

Great taste

5 stars

Another great tasting product from Nature Valley, what’s not to like.

Grainy and unpleasant

1 stars

Not a pleasant snack at all. Very grainy and almost inedible. Not my cup of tea. Disappointing from Nature Valley. Bought as a promotion.

Makes a nice elevenses snack

4 stars

Makes a nice elevenses snack

Good

4 stars

They are quite tasty and I liked the soft texture. Convenient for a quick snack. Bought as part of a special promotion.

Nice fruity bakes full of protein and a lovely blu

4 stars

Nice fruity bakes full of protein and a lovely blueberry and almond flavour. Quite sweet which suits me as a I have a sweet tooth but a little bit too dry hence the 4 stars.

Too sweet for me and not very blueberry taste

3 stars

Too sweet for me and not very blueberry taste

Terrible

1 stars

I usually like Nature Valley products but this is shockingly sweet. Almost inedible.

Ok

2 stars

These were ok, but quite tasteless. They didn't taste to me of blueberry or almond. They have got a crispy texture while eating, but the biscuit itself is soft, which I assume is the almonds inside. Wouldn't purchase again. Purchased as part of a promotion.

1-10 of 24 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

