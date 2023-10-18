Real Techniques Easy As 123 Foundation Brush

2 Dab foundation brush across the high points of your face (forehead, chin, cheeks and nose)

1 For liquid foundation, place small dollop on the tip of the brush

1 For liquid foundation, place small dollop on the tip of the brush For powder foundation, dip tip into powder foundation, tapping off excess 2 Dab foundation brush across the high points of your face (forehead, chin, cheeks and nose) 3 In a circular motion, blend product for a smooth, streak-free finish Go, you look great!

Real Techniques®, RT®, and its trade dress are registered trademarks in the U.S., Australia, and other countries.

©2019 Paris Presents Incorporated. Real Techniques®, RT®, and its trade dress are registered trademarks in the U.S., Australia, and other countries.

A full face look is as easy as 1 2 3 Collect them all!

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023