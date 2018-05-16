Fragata Stoneless Olives Piquillo Pepper 350G

Taste of the Mediterranean
These are the best tasting olives from jars/tins. The chorizo and jalapeño are equally as good.
Water, Olives, Piquillo Pepper (4%), Sea Salt, Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate and Disodium 5'-Ribonucleotides) Acidity Regulators (Lactic Acid and Citric Acid), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid)
For best before end: see can end.Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened transfer unused contents to a non-metallic container and refrigerate. Consume within 15 days and by date shown.
Product of Spain
Can. Metal - Widely Recycled
150g
350g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100g of drained product
|Energy
|671 kJ/ 163 kcal
|Fat
|17 g
|of which saturates
|3,0 g
|Carbohydrate
|0,1 g
|of which sugars
|0,1 g
|Protein
|1,0 g
|Salt
|3,0 g
Although every care has been taken to remove stones, some may remain.
