Fragata Stoneless Olives Piquillo Pepper 350G

Fragata Stoneless Olives Piquillo Pepper 350G
£2.00
£1.33/100g DR.WT

Product Description

  • Pited Green Manzanilla Olives Filled with Piquillo Pepper in Brine.
  • Extra Large
  • Gluten Free
  • Pack size: 150G

Information

Ingredients

Water, Olives, Piquillo Pepper (4%), Sea Salt, Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate and Disodium 5'-Ribonucleotides) Acidity Regulators (Lactic Acid and Citric Acid), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid)

Storage

For best before end: see can end.Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened transfer unused contents to a non-metallic container and refrigerate. Consume within 15 days and by date shown.

Produce of

Product of Spain

Warnings

  Although every care has been taken to remove stones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Can. Metal - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Ángel Camacho Alimentación, S.L.,
  • Avda. del Pilar 6,
  • 41530 Morón de la Frontera (Seville),
  • Spain.

Importer address

  • A. Camacho UK, Ltd.,
  • Great Cambourne,
  • Cambs.,
  • CB23 6JN,
  • UK.

Distributor address

  • A. Camacho UK, Ltd.,
  • Great Cambourne,
  • Cambs.,
  • CB23 6JN,
  • UK.

Return to

  • A. Camacho UK, Ltd.,
  • Great Cambourne,
  • Cambs.,
  • CB23 6JN,
  • UK.
  • www.fragata.co.uk

Drained weight

150g

Net Contents

350g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g of drained product
Energy671 kJ/ 163 kcal
Fat17 g
of which saturates3,0 g
Carbohydrate0,1 g
of which sugars0,1 g
Protein1,0 g
Salt3,0 g

Safety information

Although every care has been taken to remove stones, some may remain.

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Taste of the Mediterranean

5 stars

These are the best tasting olives from jars/tins. The chorizo and jalapeño are equally as good.

