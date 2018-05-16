By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Hovis Granary Loaf Sliced

Hovis Granary Loaf Sliced
£ 1.00
£1.00/each
per 40g serving
  • Energy437kJ 103kcal
    5%
  • Fat0.9g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars1.4g
    2%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1094kJ / 258kcal

Product Description

  • Hovis Granary Loaf Sliced
  • At Hovis®, we've been baking bread for more than 130 years. All our loaves have been lovingly created by our expert bakers using quality ingredients. Baked with our signature Granary® wheat flakes which have been slowly toasted for a distinctive and delicious flavour. Hovis®, baked in store with no artificial preservatives.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Malted Wheat Flakes, Wheat Protein (Wheat Gluten), Yeast, Salt, Fermented Wheat Flour, Toasted Wheat, Toasted Rye, Vegetable Fat (Palm Oil, Palm Fat, Rapeseed Oil), Caramelised Sugar, Soya Flour, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • Contains wheat and soya. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Our bakers prepare a variety of products in our bakeries, this product may also contain peanuts, nuts, milk, egg, soya and other allergens.

Number of uses

n/a Servings

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

320g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1094kJ / 258kcal437kJ / 103kcal
Fat2.2g0.9g
Saturates0.4g0.2g
Carbohydrate47.6g19.0g
Sugars3.6g1.4g
Fibre3.7g1.5g
Protein10.2g4.1g
Salt1.0g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

