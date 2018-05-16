We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Stockwell & Co Stewed Steak & Gravy 392G

½ of a can
  • Energy1071kJ 256kcal
    13%
  • Fat12.7g
    18%
  • Saturates5.4g
    27%
  • Sugars0.5g
    1%
  • Salt0.8g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 546kJ / 130kcal

Product Description

  • Pieces of beef in gravy.
  • Exclusively at TESCO Stockwell & Co. provides all the traditional pantry essentials you need to put good, honest food on the table – at a price that's always right.
  • Pack size: 392G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Beef (65%), Water, Tomato Purée, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Modified Maize Starch, Cornflour, Beef Extract, Salt, Yeast Extract, Chicory Fibre, Sea Salt, Sugar, Black Pepper, Bay Leaf, Concentrated Onion.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 4 days. Store in a cool dry place.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: For best results microwave.
800W/900W 3 mins / 2 mins 30 secs.
Empty contents into a non-metallic bowl and cover.
Heat on full power for 2 minutes (800W), 1 minutes 30 seconds (900W).
Stir, then heat on full power for 1 minute (800W/900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir well before serving.

Hob
Instructions: 4-5 mins. Empty the contents into a saucepan. Heat gently for 4-5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Do not allow to boil.

Produce of

Made using British and Irish beef.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Can. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

392 g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a can (196g)
Energy546kJ / 130kcal1071kJ / 256kcal
Fat6.5g12.7g
Saturates2.8g5.4g
Carbohydrate2.5g5.0g
Sugars0.3g0.5g
Fibre0.5g1.0g
Protein15.2g29.8g
Salt0.4g0.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

