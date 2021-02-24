Mcvitie's Jaffa Cakes Passion Fruit Flavoured Biscuits 10 Pack

Taste so good
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] These Jaffa cakes taste so good! You really do get the sourness of passion fruit that I truly love. Wish the pack was more than 10 lol. Even my 5year old likes these. So good. Off out to get another packet!
Unique
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] This is very unique tasting, the jelly top is very sweet , with a unique taste , the bottom is the same as the originals , not sure if we personally like it compared to the orange ones , but I can see why other people might like them!