We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Mcvitie's Jaffa Cakes Passion Fruit Flavoured Biscuits 10 Pack

4(2)Write a review
Mcvitie's Jaffa Cakes Passion Fruit Flavoured Biscuits 10 Pack
£ 0.75
£0.08/each
Clubcard Price
Each cake (12.2g) contains
  • Energy193 kJ 46 kcal
    2%
  • Fat1.0g
    1%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Sugars6.1g
    7%
  • Salt0.03g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • 10 Light Sponge Cakes with Dark Crackly Chocolate and a Passion Fruit Flavour Centre
  • Join Other Jaffanatics
  • Facebook /jaffacakes
  • Instagram @jaffacakesofficial
  • www.123healthybalance.com
  • McVitie's Jaffa Cakes:
  • Chocolate on top, sponge on the bottom and a tangy passion fruity bit in the middle
  • Turn up the vibe, turn up the flavour. Turn your afternoon into a tropical pool party, all without leaving your desk.
  • Carton - Recycle
  • Terracycle™ Film - Don't recycle in kerbside collection - Recycled in UK and IE by terracycle.eu
  • ® Registered Trade Mark of United Biscuits (UK) Limited.
  • © Copyright United Biscuits (UK) Limited 2020.
  • Suitable for Vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Dark Chocolate (19%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Butter Oil (Milk), Cocoa Butter, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E476), Natural Flavouring], Sugar, Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Whole Egg, Water, Dextrose, Concentrated Orange Juice, Glucose Syrup, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Palm), Humectant (Glycerine), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acid (Citric Acid), Raising Agents (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrates), Dried Whole Egg, Natural Passion Fruit Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings, Colour (Curcumin), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

For Best Before See Side of Pack.Store in a Cool, Dry Place. Once Opened, Store in an Airtight Container.

Number of uses

Typical number of cakes per pack: 10

Name and address

  • (UK): Freepost McVitie's.
  • (Outside UK): UB Snackfoods Ireland Ltd.,
  • 33 - 36 Northwood Court,
  • Freepost FDN5292,
  • Dublin 9.,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee: Please contact us on our Careline if you have any feedback on our products, or write to the Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack, complete with the Best Before panel and contents. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • Tel: Freephone (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm) UK 0800 456 1372, Republic of Ireland 1800 409317
  • Mail:
  • (UK): Freepost McVitie's.
  • (Outside UK): Consumer Services,
  • UB Snackfoods Ireland Ltd.,
  • 33 - 36 Northwood Court,
  • Freepost FDN5292,
  • Dublin 9.,
  • Ireland.
  • Email via: www.unitedbiscuits.com

Net Contents

10 x Jaffa Cakes

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Cake (12.2g)
Energy (kJ)1583193
(kcal)37546
Fat 8.0g1.0g
of which Saturates4.0g0.5g
Carbohydrate 69.5g8.5g
of which Sugars50.0g6.1g
Fibre 2.1g0.3g
Protein 5.0g0.6g
Salt 0.27g0.03g
Typical number of cakes per pack: 10 --

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

2 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Taste so good

5 stars

Review from United Biscuits (UK) Limited trading as Pladis

[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] These Jaffa cakes taste so good! You really do get the sourness of passion fruit that I truly love. Wish the pack was more than 10 lol. Even my 5year old likes these. So good. Off out to get another packet!

Unique

3 stars

Review from United Biscuits (UK) Limited trading as Pladis

[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] This is very unique tasting, the jelly top is very sweet , with a unique taste , the bottom is the same as the originals , not sure if we personally like it compared to the orange ones , but I can see why other people might like them!

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here