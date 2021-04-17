We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Magnum Double Gold Caramel Billionaire Ice Cream 3 Pack 255Ml

3.8(19)Write a review
image 1 of Magnum Double Gold Caramel Billionaire Ice Cream 3 Pack 255Ml

Product Description

  • Biscuit flavour ice cream swirled with pecan flavour ice cream, salted caramel sauce (22% ), white chocolate with caramel (26% ), biscuit pieces (2.5%).
  • Discover Magnum Double Gold Caramel Billionaire Ice Cream – our most indulgent ice cream yet! Velvety smooth biscuit and pecan flavour ice creams with a layer of rich salted caramel sauce and golden caramel chocolate with crunchy biscuit pieces wrapped in cracking Magnum chocolate coating, made with the highest quality cocoa beans certified by the Rainforest Alliance – a winning combination for pleasure seekers and chocolate experts. Excellence is achieved when you care about every detail. That's why we select the most exclusive ingredients and expert hands to create every one of our products with passion and precision. Working closely with the Rainforest Alliance to make sure all our cocoa beans are responsibly sourced, our cocoa beans have a long way to go before they become Magnum chocolate. It’s about quality and sustainability throughout every step of the journey. Since 1989, pleasure seekers around the world have been discovering Magnum. Boasting a wide range of flavours like Magnum Double Caramel ice cream, Magnum Salted Caramel & Glazed Almond ice cream and even our Vegan ice cream range, there’s something to satisfy every taste bud. Which ice cream flavour will satisfy your indulgence? Available in mini size sticks and ice cream tubs, visit our website to explore the full range of Magnum ice creams, discover a world of indulgence and stay true to pleasure. #neverstopplaying
  • Discover Magnum Double Gold Caramel Billionaire Ice Cream – velvety smooth ice creams dipped in a chocolatey coating and a layer of rich sauce, wrapped in cracking Magnum chocolate
  • The most indulgent Magnum ever with layers of pleasure, combining biscuit and pecan flavour ice cream, salted caramel sauce and golden caramel chocolate with crunchy biscuit pieces
  • This ice cream stick with a chocolate coating is a sweet treat for pleasure seekers
  • Made with the highest quality cocoa beans, this ice cream is certified by the Rainforest Alliance to satisfy every chocolate expert
  • This ice cream bar is made from the highest quality ingredients by expert hands with passion and precision
  • Each pack contains 3 Magnum Double Gold Caramel Billionaire ice creams
  • Pack size: 255ML

Information

Ingredients

Reconstituted skimmed MILK, sugar, glucose syrup, cocoa butter1, skimmed MILK powder, glucose-fructose syrup, Butter oil (MILK), vegetable oils (coconut, sunflower), skimmed MILK powder or concentrate, fructose, starch, whey solids (MILK), rice flour, emulsifiers (E471, E476, E322), caramelised sugar syrup, stabilisers (E410, E407, E412), colour (E150b), flavourings, salt, butter (MILK), cocoa mass1, Raising agent (E500). May contain: egg, soy, almond, cashew, wheat and barley. 1Rainforest Alliance Certified TM

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in CAPITALS

Storage

Store at -18°C

Produce of

Germany

Name and address

  • Unilever UK
  • Magnum
  • Freepost ADM3940
  • London SW1A 1YR.
  • Careline 0800 731 1507
  • Unilever Ireland Ltd,

Return to

  • Unilever UK,
  • Magnum,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland Ltd,
  • 20 Riverwalk,
  • National Digital Park,
  • Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

255 ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g UnpreparedPer 100ml UnpreparedPer Serving Unprepared%* per portion**
Energy (kJ)1357 kJ1133 kJ964 kJ11%
Energy (kcal)325 kcal271 kcal231 kcal0%
Fat (g)17 g14 g12 g17%
of which saturates (g)12 g9.6 g8.2 g41%
Carbohydrate (g)38 g32 g27 g10%
of which sugars (g)29 g25 g21 g23%
Protein (g)4.4 g3.7 g3.1 g6%
Salt (g)0.33 g0.27 g0.23 g4%
1 portion = 100 g e. (Pack contains 3 portions)----

19 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

yummy

5 stars

simply the best :)

Gorgeous or disgustingly sweet. I loved it.

5 stars

Irresistible for those with a sweet tooth. Unbearable for many. I hope there are enough of us with a sweet tooth to keep it on the shelves.

Very sweet and smaller than I had expected.

3 stars

Very sweet and smaller than I had expected.

Horrid

1 stars

I hated this ice cream. When I purchased it I did not see anywhere that said "salted caramel". I cannot understand the combination of salt and caramel. To reiterate a previous reviewer I also love sweet creamy ice cream and caramel however all I could taste with every bite was a mouthful of salt. Absolutely ridiculous combination. You may as well sit at the table and eat a tablespoon of salt.

perfect combination!

5 stars

Nicest one, caramel toffee & chocolate....perfect combination!

Disappointingly disgusting

1 stars

I love caramel. I love chocolate. I love ice cream. What I don't love is a sweet treat that tastes salty. I genuinely don't understand this. I persevered with one, but it really was disgustingly salty. The other two went straight in the bin.

Great tasting ice cream

5 stars

Bought a pack of these today and they are delicious! My favourite magnum so far : )

So delicious

4 stars

Absolutely gorgeous, my current favourite icecream. Seriously addictive. Best if you have a sweet tooth.

Is it bad to eat two in one sitting?

5 stars

This magnum is definitely one to try, full of flavour. Massive compliments to the chef for this one!

Devine

5 stars

It is a caramel lovers dream and has a lovely crunchy quality.

1-10 of 19 reviews

