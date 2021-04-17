Magnum Double Gold Caramel Billionaire Ice Cream 3 Pack 255Ml

yummy
simply the best :)
Gorgeous or disgustingly sweet. I loved it.
Irresistible for those with a sweet tooth. Unbearable for many. I hope there are enough of us with a sweet tooth to keep it on the shelves.
Very sweet and smaller than I had expected.
Horrid
I hated this ice cream. When I purchased it I did not see anywhere that said "salted caramel". I cannot understand the combination of salt and caramel. To reiterate a previous reviewer I also love sweet creamy ice cream and caramel however all I could taste with every bite was a mouthful of salt. Absolutely ridiculous combination. You may as well sit at the table and eat a tablespoon of salt.
perfect combination!
Nicest one, caramel toffee & chocolate....perfect combination!
Disappointingly disgusting
I love caramel. I love chocolate. I love ice cream. What I don't love is a sweet treat that tastes salty. I genuinely don't understand this. I persevered with one, but it really was disgustingly salty. The other two went straight in the bin.
Great tasting ice cream
Bought a pack of these today and they are delicious! My favourite magnum so far : )
So delicious
Absolutely gorgeous, my current favourite icecream. Seriously addictive. Best if you have a sweet tooth.
Is it bad to eat two in one sitting?
This magnum is definitely one to try, full of flavour. Massive compliments to the chef for this one!
Devine
It is a caramel lovers dream and has a lovely crunchy quality.