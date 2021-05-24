We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Cadbury Nuttier Peanut & Almond Bar 40G

Cadbury Nuttier Peanut & Almond Bar 40G
£ 1.00
£2.50/100g

Offer

Each 40 g contains
  • Energy858 kJ 206 kcal
    10%
  • Fat13 g
    19%
  • Saturates3.1 g
    15%
  • Sugars9.7 g
    11%
  • Salt0.28 g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2145 kJ (516 kcal)

Product Description

  • Almond (27 %), peanut (18 %) bar partly dipped in milk chocolate (20 %).
  • BeTreatwise.net
  • Get to know your treats
  • Cocoa Life
  • www.cocoalife.org
  • In Milk Chocolate
  • 45 % Nuts
  • High Fibre
  • 6.2 g Protein
  • 100% Sustainably Sourced Cocoa
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 40G
  • High Fibre

Information

Ingredients

Roasted Almonds, Milk Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Powder (from Milk), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, E476), Flavouring), Roasted Peanuts, Glucose Syrup, Chicory Root Fibre, Cocoa Mass, Invert Sugar Syrup, Wheat Proteins, Honey, Sugar, Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Salt, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, E476, E471), Cocoa Butter, Milk Fat, Rapeseed Oil, Anti-Caking Agent (E170), Barley Malt Extract, Raising Agent (E503), Flavouring, Skimmed Milk Powder

Allergy Information

  • May contain Egg and other Nuts.

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Number of uses

1x bar = 1 Portion. 1 bar = 1 portion

Warnings

  • Choking Warning: Not for children under 4.

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Freephone 1-800 678708
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • www.cadbury.co.uk

Lower age limit

4 Years

Net Contents

40g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g:Per Portion (40 g):
Energy 2145 kJ (516 kcal)858 kJ (206 kcal)
Fat 33 g13 g
of which Saturates 7.7 g3.1 g
Carbohydrate 34 g14 g
of which Sugars 24 g9.7 g
Fibre 10 g4.2 g
Protein 16 g6.2 g
Salt 0.70 g0.28 g

Safety information

Choking Warning: Not for children under 4.

