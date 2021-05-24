Cadbury Nuttier Peanut & Almond Bar 40G
Product Description
- Almond (27 %), peanut (18 %) bar partly dipped in milk chocolate (20 %).
- BeTreatwise.net
- Get to know your treats
- Cocoa Life
- www.cocoalife.org
- In Milk Chocolate
- 45 % Nuts
- High Fibre
- 6.2 g Protein
- 100% Sustainably Sourced Cocoa
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 40G
- High Fibre
Information
Ingredients
Roasted Almonds, Milk Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Powder (from Milk), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, E476), Flavouring), Roasted Peanuts, Glucose Syrup, Chicory Root Fibre, Cocoa Mass, Invert Sugar Syrup, Wheat Proteins, Honey, Sugar, Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Salt, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, E476, E471), Cocoa Butter, Milk Fat, Rapeseed Oil, Anti-Caking Agent (E170), Barley Malt Extract, Raising Agent (E503), Flavouring, Skimmed Milk Powder
Allergy Information
- May contain Egg and other Nuts.
Storage
Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.
Warnings
- Choking Warning: Not for children under 4.
Name and address
- Mondelez UK,
- PO Box 7008,
- Birmingham,
- B30 2PT.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Malahide Road,
- We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
- Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Freephone 1-800 678708
- Malahide Road,
- Coolock,
- Dublin 5.
- www.cadbury.co.uk
Lower age limit
4 Years
Net Contents
40g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g:
|Per Portion (40 g):
|Energy
|2145 kJ (516 kcal)
|858 kJ (206 kcal)
|Fat
|33 g
|13 g
|of which Saturates
|7.7 g
|3.1 g
|Carbohydrate
|34 g
|14 g
|of which Sugars
|24 g
|9.7 g
|Fibre
|10 g
|4.2 g
|Protein
|16 g
|6.2 g
|Salt
|0.70 g
|0.28 g
Safety information
Choking Warning: Not for children under 4.
