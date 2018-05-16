Heinz Vegan Seriously Good Mayonnaise 390G
New
Product Description
- A Vegan Alternative to Mayonnaise
- Discover the rest of the Heinz [Seriously] Good Mayonnaise range, and all the delicious recipes you can make with it here: www.heinz.co.uk
- Introducing Heinz [Seriously] Good Vegan Mayo
- We only use quality ingredients with our new [Seriously] Good Vegan Mayo, to make a rich, creamy and irresistibly smooth difference you can taste in every spoonful. With absolutely no artificial colours or flavours, our new plant-based mayo pairs perfectly with everyday foods like sandwiches, salads and chips.
- V-Label.EU - European Vegetarian Union
- Rinse - Bottle - Recycle
- Cap - Recycle
- Delicious with salads and sandwiches
- Gluten Free
- No artificial colours or flavours
- Suitable for Vegans & Vegetarians
- Kosher
- Pack size: 390G
Information
Ingredients
Rapeseed Oil 72%, Water, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Salt, Modified Starch, Natural Flavouring, Antioxidant (Calcium Disodium EDTA)
Storage
After opening refrigerate. Best before: see cap.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
- London,
- SE1 9SG.
- H.J. Heinz Company (Ireland) Ltd.,
- Avoca Court,
- Blackrock,
Return to
- Get in touch
- H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
- London,
- SE1 9SG.
- H.J. Heinz Company (Ireland) Ltd.,
- Avoca Court,
- Blackrock,
- Co. Dublin.
- Phone UK Careline 0800 528 5757 (ROI 1800 995311) or visit heinz.co.uk
Net Contents
390g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|2746kJ/672kcal
|Fat
|72g
|- of which saturates
|5.4g
|Carbohydrate
|2.5g
|- of which sugars
|2g
|Protein
|<0.1g
|Salt
|1.0g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021