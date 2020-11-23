Tesco Sundried Tomato & Red Pepper Crush 130G
Offer
- Energy174kJ 42kcal2%
- Fat2.8g4%
- Saturates0.3g2%
- Sugars1.9g2%
- Salt0.6g10%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 174kJ
Product Description
- Partially reconstituted sundried tomato, roasted red pepper, herb and garlic crush.
- Sharing Plates Sundried tomatoes and roasted red peppers seasoned with herbs
- Pack size: 0.13G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Partially Reconstituted Sundried Tomato (43%) [Tomato, Water, Salt, White Wine Vinegar], Roasted Red Pepper (42%) [Red Pepper, Salt, Red Wine Vinegar, Sugar], Semi Dried Tomato, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Garlic, White Wine Vinegar, Cornflour, Sunflower Oil, Rosemary, Parsley, Basil, Oregano, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid).
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Pot. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
130g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|1/4 of a pack
|Per 100g
|Energy
|174kJ
|528kJ
|42kcal
|127kcal
|Fat
|2.8g
|8.4g
|Saturates
|0.3g
|1.0g
|Carbohydrate
|2.8g
|8.6g
|Sugars
|1.9g
|5.9g
|Fibre
|1.4g
|4.2g
|Protein
|0.7g
|2.1g
|Salt
|0.6g
|1.8g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020