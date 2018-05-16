Jordans Deluxe Dark Chocolate Granola & Strawberries 550G

- Energy836kJ 199kcal10%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1854kJ
Product Description
- Toasted Wholegrain Oat and Honey Clusters with Dark Chocolate Curls and Freeze Dried Strawberries.
- Let's talk about the birds and the bees...
- ...and butterflies and hedgerows. It's great to see them in all their glory and they'd be missed if they weren't here. That's why since 1985 we've worked with British farmers to set aside 10% of land for wildlife, and we're joining forces with our friends at the Wildlife Trusts to do even more to help wildlife thrive.
- So that's one less thing to worry about.
- The Wildlife Trusts
- There's lots more to say about the things we do. Find out about the Jordans Farm Partnership at www.jordanscereals.co.uk
- It's deluxe for a reason
- We take the best quality ingredients and don't mess about with them. Wholegrain oats, blended with a hint of honey and baked to a crunch, packed with dark chocolate and strawberries.
- A little bit about sugar
- We know cutting sugar is a topic on everyone's lips, that's why we're looking for ways to reduce sugar without compromising on quality. It's a tricky thing to do, as sugar helps create the crunchy texture and taste we know you love. But take our word for it, we're on the case.
- RSPO - Certified Sustainable Palm Oil, RSPO-1106027, This product contains certified sustainable palm oil.
- 100% natural ingredients
- High in fibre and phosphorus
- Source of iron and magnesium
- Low salt
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 550G
- High in fibre
- Source of iron
- High in phosphorus
- Source of magnesium
- Low salt
Information
Ingredients
Wholegrain Oat Flakes (72%), Sugar, Dark Chocolate Curls (9%) (Cocoa Solids: 70% Minimum (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Flavouring)), Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil), Freeze Dried Strawberry Pieces (2%), Honey (1%), Sunflower Seeds, Natural Flavouring
Allergy Information
- May also contain: Nuts, Milk, other Gluten Sources. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
After each use, close the bag using the reseal closure and store in a cool and dry place.
Produce of
Proudly made in Biggleswade, UK
Number of uses
Approximately 12 portions per pack
Name and address
- Jordans,
- Freepost BF304,
- Biggleswade,
- SG18 9WE.
Return to
- Get in Touch
- Tell us what you think of our Granola. We hope you love it like we do, but if you're not happy we will do whatever we can to help.
- This won't affect your statutory rights.
- E-mail: via our website www.jordanscereals.co.uk
- Jordans Care Team,
- Freepost BF304,
- Biggleswade,
- SG18 9WE.
- (Postage necessary outside the UK)
Net Contents
550g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 45g Portion
|% RI† Per 45g Portion
|Energy
|1854kJ
|836kJ
|-
|442kcal
|199kcal
|10%
|Fat
|15.1g
|6.8g
|10%
|of which Saturates
|4.9g
|2.2g
|11%
|Mono-unsaturates
|6.0g
|2.7g
|Polyunsaturates
|3.5g
|1.6g
|Carbohydrate
|62.8g
|28.3g
|11%
|of which Sugars
|19.5g
|8.8g
|10%
|Fibre
|7.2g
|3.2g
|Protein
|10.4g
|4.7g
|9%
|Salt
|0.03g
|0.01g
|<1%
|Minerals
|%RI† (per 100g)
|Phosphorus
|275 mg
|39%
|Magnesium
|98.5 mg
|26%
|Iron
|3.9 mg
|28%
|†Reference intake of an average adult 8400kJ/2000kcal
|-
|-
|-
|Approximately 12 portions per pack
|-
|-
|-
|Salt content is due to naturally occurring sodium
|-
|-
|-
