Nivea Sun Ultra Violet Face Soothing Sensitive Spf 50 50Ml

4.9(75)Write a review
image 1 of Nivea Sun Ultra Violet Face Soothing Sensitive Spf 50 50Ml
£ 6.00
£12.00/100ml
  • NIVEA SUN UV Face Soothing Sensitive Cream SPF50 provides highly effective and immediate protection against UVA/UVB induced skin damage and High Energy Visible Light (Blue Light) effects such as premature skin ageing. The caring and unperfumed formula has been developed with your sensitive skin in mind. It soothes irritations and immediately reduces the feeling of tightness of your skin. The formula has a light skin feeling and is non-greasy. The skin compatibility of this sunscreen has been dermatologically approved. The product also has an eye-friendly formula and is ophthamologically approved as well.
  • Apply to your face and neck. Rub in thoroughly and let the cream dry. Reapply to ensure adequate coverage and no missed areas before going outside. Even when protected avoid over-exposure to the sun. Ideal for daily use. Skin compatibility dermatologically approved.
  • Caring, light formula, developed for sensitive skin
  • Soothes irritations and immediately reduces feeling of tightness of the skin
  • Unperfumed
  • Light skin feeling, non-greasy
  • Ultra Spectrum Protection – protects from UVA / UVB induced skin damage and High Energy Visible Light effects, such as premature skin aging
  • Pack size: 50ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Homosalate, Alcohol Denat., Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Butylene Glycol Dicaprylate/Dicaprate, Bis-Ethylhexyloxyphenol Methoxyphenyl Triazine, Ethylhexyl Triazone, Isopropyl Palmitate, Phenylbenzimidazole Sulfonic Acid, Silica, Tapioca Starch, Diethylamino Hydroxybenzoyl Hexyl Benzoate, Behenyl Alcohol, Cetearyl Alcohol, Methylpropanediol, Glycerin, Glycyrrhiza Inflata Root Extract, Tocopheryl Acetate, Sodium Stearoyl Glutamate, Xanthan Gum, Carbomer, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Hydroxide, Dimethicone, Trisodium EDTA, Caprylyl Glycol, Ethylhexylglycerin

Produce of

Made in Germany

Warnings

  • IMPORTANT USAGE INSTRUCTIONS
  • • Apply generously before sun exposure enough before rubbing in, let it dry then reapply to ensure adequate coverage and no missed areas. • Reapply frequently especially after swimming, perspiring and toweling. • Applying insufficient product will lower the level of protection. • Avoid intensive midday sun (11-3pm). • Allow to absorb completely and avoid contact with textiles and hard surfaces to prevent staining. • Keep babies and young children out of direct sunlight. • Wear protective clothing (hat, t-shirt, sunglasses) and apply sufficient sunscreen on sun-exposed areas (face, arms, and legs). • Even when protected avoid over-exposure to the sun as it is a serious health threat. • Skin compatibility dermatologically approved.

Recycling info

Tube. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.
  • Trinity Central
  • Trinity Park
  • Bickenhill Lane
  • Birmingham
  • B37 7ES

Return to

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.
  • Trinity Central
  • Trinity Park
  • Bickenhill Lane
  • Birmingham
  • B37 7ES

Net Contents

50ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

The best for sensitive skin

5 stars

Review from Nivea UK

This sunscreen works great for sensitive skin. Would rate this 10/10.

Great for sensitive skin

5 stars

Review from Nivea UK

This product is amazing for sensitive skin. Its a must have if you suffer with any forms of skin allergy but need to use a good sun protecton. Non greasy absorbs well worth every penny

Best one

5 stars

Review from Nivea UK

I had very dry skin on my face and always red on my cheeks since using this and the mousse one my face is alot healthier I am still with this used it very day rain or sunshine.

Great sun protection

5 stars

Review from Nivea UK

Small bottle which is great for taking on holiday and days out. Excellent SPF coverage. Nice consistency, not too oily unlike some other brands. I recommend this to all my friends and family.

Great product

4 stars

Review from Nivea UK

It's very easy to spread on the skin. Not greasy, which is great! And no strong perfume, so it doesn't irritate the nose

Wonderful

5 stars

Review from Nivea UK

It's very good. Feels lux. Not sticky at all and nice scent. Offers max coverage. What more could you ask for?

cream

5 stars

Review from Nivea UK

I love it,make my face silky touch feeling, the best

Good SPF, non sticky

4 stars

Review from Nivea UK

The fact fhat this is spf50 is brilliant! I have mild ecxema on my face and this didnt irritate. It is non sticky but it is quite thick and therefore did not attempt to put makeup over the top as I felt it would smudge. Definately a product I would use for holiday!

Just perfect

5 stars

Review from Nivea UK

I love it,make my face silky touch feeling, no sticky feeling!!!

