Nivea Sun Ultra Violet Face Soothing Sensitive Spf 50 50Ml

The best for sensitive skin
This sunscreen works great for sensitive skin. Would rate this 10/10.
Great for sensitive skin
This product is amazing for sensitive skin. Its a must have if you suffer with any forms of skin allergy but need to use a good sun protecton. Non greasy absorbs well worth every penny
Best one
I had very dry skin on my face and always red on my cheeks since using this and the mousse one my face is alot healthier I am still with this used it very day rain or sunshine.
Great sun protection
Small bottle which is great for taking on holiday and days out. Excellent SPF coverage. Nice consistency, not too oily unlike some other brands. I recommend this to all my friends and family.
Great product
It's very easy to spread on the skin. Not greasy, which is great! And no strong perfume, so it doesn't irritate the nose
Wonderful
It's very good. Feels lux. Not sticky at all and nice scent. Offers max coverage. What more could you ask for?
cream
I love it,make my face silky touch feeling, the best
Good SPF, non sticky
The fact fhat this is spf50 is brilliant! I have mild ecxema on my face and this didnt irritate. It is non sticky but it is quite thick and therefore did not attempt to put makeup over the top as I felt it would smudge. Definately a product I would use for holiday!
Just perfect
I love it,make my face silky touch feeling, no sticky feeling!!!