Simplycook Spicy Korma Paste Pots 2X35g

£ 1.50
£2.15/100g

Product Description

  • Spicy Korma Paste
  • With Creamy Coconut and Cardamom
  • Wake Up your Weeknight Dishes
  • Pack size: 70G

Information

Ingredients

Rapeseed Oil, Glucose Syrup, Water, Coconut Milk (contains: Tapioca Maltodextrin, Sodium Caseinate) [Milk], Onion Extract, Tomato Puree, Garlic Extract, Ground Cinnamon, Salt, Ground Ginger, Ground Cayenne Pepper, Lemon Juice Powder, Coriander Leaves, Sugar, Nigella Seeds, Ground Tumeric, Ground Cardamon, Ground Fennel, Ground Black Pepper, Ground Cumin

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store: In a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Packed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Quick Recipe: (Serves 2)
  • 1. Fry 1 chopped onion until golden.
  • 2. Add 1x Spicy Korma Paste.
  • 3. Add 250g diced chicken and 100ml water and cook for 3 mins.
  • 4. Add 150ml double cream and simmer for 8 mins, or until chicken is cooked through. Serve over rice.
  • Vegetarian recipe: Swap chicken for a tin of chickpeas.

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • SimplyCook Ltd,
  • 96 Leonard Street,
  • London,
  • EC2A 4RH.

Return to

  • SimplyCook Ltd,
  • 96 Leonard Street,
  • London,
  • EC2A 4RH.

Net Contents

2 x 35g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 35g Pot
Energy1638kJ573kJ
-391kcal137kcal
Fat (g)28.610.0
of which Saturates (g)3.91.4
Carbohydrate (g)30.110.5
of which Sugars (g)10.43.6
Fibre (g)4.61.6
Protein(g)3.01.1
Salt (g)12.24.3

Family love this, although spicier than a traditio

5 stars

Family love this, although spicier than a traditional Korma. I follow the instructions but only use half a pot. I freeze the rest and use to make another curry.

