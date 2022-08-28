Haribo Jelly Babies Double Trouble 175G

Horrible flavours
Really disgusting flavours.
Stick to original
Gross. You would think the flavours would be great but somehow they were all barely palatable.
Stay with the original Haribo babies.
The flavour were awful.
jelly babies
Very different taste and all stuck together................ original taste was Excellent Must have been a MISTAKE
All stuck together in one lump. Part of my Christmas sweets collection, good job I'm buying early. I pulled a bit off and tasted it, they're actually very good, but really don't want to eat them all in one go!
A bargain
Very nice flavours.
Awful flavours
The flavours were not nice at all. Very different to the original haribo jelly babies.
very disgusting
Awful
Awful flavours. Not like Haribo at all. I threw them away.
Yum :-) Interesting flavours & natural ingredients
Love these! The flavours are exciting. The pink & white ones are my favourite- the pink one taste like rhubarb. Yum! Definitely worth a try. Although the flavours are puzzling at times they are an experience. Nice texture too :-) Natural ingredients (fruit & plant extracts for flavouring) and no aritifical colours etc so I like these a lot!