We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Haribo Jelly Babies Double Trouble 175G

1.7(11)Write a review
Haribo Jelly Babies Double Trouble 175G
£1.00
£0.57/100g

Product Description

  • Fruit Flavour Gums
  • Cherry*
  • Banana*
  • Mango*
  • Apricot*
  • Rhubarb*
  • Apple & Elderflower*
  • *Flavours
  • Kids and grown-ups love it so ...
  • ... the happy world of HARIBO!
  • A portion is a little handful. In this case it's approx. 2 sweets
  • Without Artificial Colours
  • Pack size: 175G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Gelatine, Acid: Citric Acid, Flavouring, Fruit and Plant Concentrates: Apple, Aronia, Bilberry, Blackcurrant, Carrot, Elderberry, Grape, Lemon, Mango, Orange, Passion Fruit, Radish, Safflower, Spirulina, Sweet Potato, Glazing Agents: Beeswax, Carnauba Wax, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Elderberry Extract

Storage

Best before end... (see print on back of pack). Store away from heat and humidity.

Number of uses

Package contains approx. 7 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Name and address

  • Dunhills (Pontefract) PLC,
  • PO Box 1,
  • Pontefract,
  • WF8 1WX,
  • England.
  • Haribo Ireland Ltd,

Return to

  • www.haribo.com
  • Dunhills (Pontefract) PLC,
  • PO Box 1,
  • Pontefract,
  • WF8 1WX,
  • England.
  • Haribo Ireland Ltd,
  • 2nd Floor,
  • 15 Earl Street,
  • Dundalk,
  • Co. Louth,
  • Ire.

Net Contents

175g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 gRI* per portion (25 g)
Energy:1 482 kJ/349 kcal4 %
Fat:<0.5 g<1 %
of which saturates:0.1 g<1 %
Carbohydrate:82 g8 %
of which sugars:55 g15 %
Protein:4.5 g2 %
Salt:0.03 g<1 %
RI* = Reference intake per day--
Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)--
View all Jelly & Chewy Sweets

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

11 Reviews

Average of 1.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Horrible flavours

1 stars

Really disgusting flavours.

Stick to original

1 stars

Gross. You would think the flavours would be great but somehow they were all barely palatable.

Stay with the original Haribo babies.

1 stars

The flavour were awful.

jelly babies

1 stars

Very different taste and all stuck together................ original taste was Excellent Must have been a MISTAKE

All stuck together in one lump. Part of my Christm

2 stars

All stuck together in one lump. Part of my Christmas sweets collection, good job I'm buying early. I pulled a bit off and tasted it, they're actually very good, but really don't want to eat them all in one go!

A bargain

5 stars

Very nice flavours.

Awful flavours

1 stars

The flavours were not nice at all. Very different to the original haribo jelly babies.

very disgusting

1 stars

very disgusting

Awful

1 stars

Awful flavours. Not like Haribo at all. I threw them away.

Yum :-) Interesting flavours & natural ingredients

4 stars

Love these! The flavours are exciting. The pink & white ones are my favourite- the pink one taste like rhubarb. Yum! Definitely worth a try. Although the flavours are puzzling at times they are an experience. Nice texture too :-) Natural ingredients (fruit & plant extracts for flavouring) and no aritifical colours etc so I like these a lot!

1-10 of 11 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here