New Covent Garden Spiced Butternut Soup 560G

Product Description
- Carrot, butternut squash and cumin soup
- Enjoy as part of a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
- A warming wonder. The distinctive, sweet and nutty flavour of butternut squash, combined with vibrant carrots, cumin, chillies and a drizzle of honey. This soup adds a bit of spice to your day!
- Reducing consumption of saturated fat contributes to the maintenance of normal blood cholesterol levels.
- A little lift in every bowl
- For over 30 years we have been obsessing over the naturally good fuel that is a bowl of soup. Our passion is for classic recipes and store cupboard ingredients - we're satisfyingly simple. As healthy as we are convenient, we give you all you need - uplifting, delicious soup that is guaranteed to put a spring in your step.
- FSC - FSC® Mix, Board from responsible sources, FSC® C100482, www.fsc.org
- Rinse & Flatten - Recycle at Recycling Point - Check home collections
- Naturally Good Fuel
- 1 of 5 a day
- Low saturated fat
- Source of fibre
- Vegetarian Society Approved
- Pack size: 560G
Information
Ingredients
Water, Carrot (36%), Butternut Squash Puree (9%), Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Honey, Tomato Paste, Salt, Ginger Puree, Garlic Puree, Cumin Seeds, Ground Coriander, Dried Red Chilli
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened consume within 2 days. Suitable for freezing. Use within 1 month, defrost thoroughly before heating and use the same day. Use by date: See top of carton.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: Full power: Cat E 900W 5 mins
Simply open the carton and pop in the microwave for 5 minutes, stirring halfway through, until piping hot.
Instructions: Give the carton a good shake.
Be careful the soup will be hot. Let it stand for 1 minute before eating.
Do not reheat when cooled.
Hob
Instructions: Moderate heat 5 mins
Pour soup into a saucepan, heat until piping hot, stirring frequently.
- Open & Microwave
- 1. Ensure both sides are fully opened
- 2. Pull pack open from diagonally opposite corners
- 3. Microwave in 5 minutes
Name and address
- New Covent Garden Soup Co.,
- 2100 Century Way,
- Thorpe Park,
- Leeds,
- LS15 8ZB.
Return to
- www.newcoventgardensoup.com
- 0800 3894415
Net Contents
560g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(as sold) Per 100g
|(as sold) Per 1/2 pack (280g)
|Energy
|141kJ
|394kJ
|-
|34kcal
|95kcal
|Fat
|1.7g
|4.8g
|of which saturates
|0.2g
|0.6g
|Carbohydrate
|3.3g
|9.2g
|of which sugars
|2.6g
|7.2g
|Fibre
|1.1g
|3.1g
|Protein
|0.8g
|2.2g
|Salt
|0.44g
|1.2g
|-
|-
