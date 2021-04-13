Magnum Chocolate Crunchie Cookies Ice Cream 3X90ml

Delcious
I am a huge fan of the White cookies & cream so was definitely excited to give these a go & they didn’t let me down! If anything, these surpass the white versions as the milky chocolate coating works exceptionally well with the swirl of rich chocolate sauce in the smooth vanilla ice cream which was like pure silk! The chocolate coating is milk but almost has a dark chocolate aftertaste as it’s bursting with flavour. It’s very generously coated & the cookie pieces add the nicest texture and really do give it a substantial crunch. I would say that due to the way it’s boxed and branded it makes you assume is has a layer of sauce like the new #billionaire magnums do with their caramel layer but it’s just coating & ice cream. Overall these are excellent, try them ASAP.