We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Magnum Chocolate Crunchie Cookies Ice Cream 3X90ml

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Magnum Chocolate Crunchie Cookies Ice Cream 3X90ml
£ 3.50
£1.30/100ml
Clubcard Price

Product Description

  • Ice cream with a cookie flavour chocolate sauce (6.5%) coated in milk chocolate (27%) with cookie pieces (4.5%).
  • Discover Magnum Chocolate & Crunchy Cookies Ice Cream: an indulgent new flavour featuring velvety smooth dairy ice cream with a cookie flavour chocolate sauce swirl dipped in Magnum cracking milk chocolate with cookie pieces. Our chocolate ice cream is made with the highest quality cocoa beans certified by the Rainforest Alliance – a winning combination for pleasure seekers and chocolate experts. Excellence is achieved when you care about every detail. That's why we select the most exclusive ingredients and expert hands to create every one of our products with passion and precision. Working closely with the Rainforest Alliance to make sure all our cocoa beans are responsibly sourced, our cocoa beans have a long way to go before they become Magnum chocolate. It’s about quality and sustainability throughout every step of the journey. Since 1989, pleasure seekers around the world have been discovering Magnum. Boasting a wide range of flavours like Magnum Double Caramel ice cream, Magnum Salted Caramel & Glazed Almond ice cream and even our Vegan ice cream range, there’s something to satisfy every taste bud. Which ice cream flavour will satisfy your indulgence? Available in mini size sticks and ice cream tubs, visit our website to explore the full range of Magnum ice creams, discover a world of indulgence and stay true to pleasure. #neverstopplaying
  • Discover Magnum Chocolate & Crunchy Cookies Ice Cream – a delicious combination of crunchy cookies and velvety smooth dairy ice cream
  • This new Magnum flavour is our most indulgent yet, with layers of pleasure combining dairy ice cream with a cookie flavour chocolate sauce swirl dipped in cracking milk chocolate with cookie pieces
  • This ice cream stick with a chocolate coating is a sweet treat for pleasure seekers
  • Made with the highest quality cocoa beans, this ice cream is certified by the Rainforest Alliance to satisfy every chocolate expert
  • This ice cream bar is made from the highest quality ingredients by expert hands with passion and precision
  • Each pack contains 3 Magnum Chocolate & Crunchy Cookies ice cream bars
  • Pack size: 270ML

Information

Ingredients

Reconstituted skimmed MILK, sugar, glucose syrup, cocoa butter¹, cocoa mass¹, cream (MILK) (4.5%), vegetable oils (coconut, sunflower), fructose, whole MILK powder, whey solids (MILK), butter oil (MILK), fat reduced cocoa powder¹, tapioca flour, rice flour, glucose-fructose syrup, skimmed MILK powder or concentrate, emulsifiers (E471, SOY lecithin, E476), stabilisers (E410, E412, E407), salt, flavourings. May contain: almond, wheat, barley and oats. ¹Rainforest Alliance Certified™

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in CAPITALS

Storage

Store at -18°C

Produce of

Germany

Name and address

  • Unilever UK
  • Magnum
  • Freepost ADM3940
  • London SW1A 1YR.
  • Careline 0800 731 1507
  • Unilever Ireland Ltd,

Return to

  • Unilever UK,
  • Magnum,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland Ltd,
  • 20 Riverwalk,
  • National Digital Park,
  • Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

270 ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g UnpreparedPer 100ml UnpreparedPer Serving Unprepared%* per portion**
Energy (kJ)1306 kJ1058 kJ953 kJ11%
Energy (kcal)312 kcal253 kcal228 kcal0%
Fat (g)18 g15 g13 g19%
of which saturates (g)12 g9.6 g8.7 g44%
Carbohydrate (g)32 g26 g24 g9%
of which sugars (g)25 g20 g18 g20%
Protein (g)3.5 g2.8 g2.6 g5%
Salt (g)0.15 g0.12 g0.11 g2%
1 portion = 100 g e. (Pack contains 3 portions)----

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Delcious

5 stars

I am a huge fan of the White cookies & cream so was definitely excited to give these a go & they didn’t let me down! If anything, these surpass the white versions as the milky chocolate coating works exceptionally well with the swirl of rich chocolate sauce in the smooth vanilla ice cream which was like pure silk! The chocolate coating is milk but almost has a dark chocolate aftertaste as it’s bursting with flavour. It’s very generously coated & the cookie pieces add the nicest texture and really do give it a substantial crunch. I would say that due to the way it’s boxed and branded it makes you assume is has a layer of sauce like the new #billionaire magnums do with their caramel layer but it’s just coating & ice cream. Overall these are excellent, try them ASAP.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here