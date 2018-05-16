By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest British Beef & Red Onion Gravy Granules 200G

Tesco Finest British Beef & Red Onion Gravy Granules 200G
£ 1.45
£0.72/100g
Per 50ml
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 120kJ / 29kcal

Product Description

  • Beef gravy granules with red onion and bay.
  • British Beef A rich, savoury gravy, perfect with roast dinners. Seasoned with bay & red onion
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potato Starch, Palm Oil, Salt, Red Onion (5%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Caramelised Sugar, Flavourings (contains Wheat), Hydrolysed Maize Protein, Beef (1%), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Bay, Black Pepper, Colour (Paprika Extract).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Made using British beef.

Preparation and Usage

  • Place 4 x 5ml (4 heaped teaspoons/20g) of gravy granules into a measuring jug. Pour on 280ml (1/2 pint) of boiling water. Stir well until smooth. This may take up to one minute. For a thicker gravy simply add more granules.

Number of uses

60 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 50ml
Energy120kJ / 29kcal60kJ / 14kcal
Fat2.1g1.1g
Saturates1.2g0.6g
Carbohydrate2.3g1.2g
Sugars<0.1g<0.1g
Fibre0.1g<0.1g
Protein0.2g<0.1g
Salt0.9g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When prepared according to instructions.--

