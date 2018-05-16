We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Flipz Cookies & Cream Flavoured Coated Pretzels 90G

£ 1.00
£11.12/kg

New

Product Description

  • Cookies and Cream Flavour Coated Pretzels with a Milk Chocolate Drizzle
  • www.123healthybalance.com
  • FlipPin' Awesome!
  • Whenever hunger strikes, make sure you've got Flipz® nearby! Flipz are the most flippin' awesome snack ever! That's because they combine crunchy, salty pretzels with smooth, sweet creamy Cookies & Cream Flavour Coating for an outrageous anytime snack. Anytime is the right time for a Flippin' Awesome snack!
  • Terracycle Film
  • Recycled in UK and IE by terracycle.eu
  • Don't recycle in kerbside collection
  • Flipz® is a Registered Trade Mark of Star Brands North America, Inc. and is used under license.
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 90G

Information

Ingredients

Cookies and Cream Flavour Coating (60%) [Sugar, Vegetable Oil (Palm), Dried Skimmed Milk, Dried Whole Milk, Milk Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Dried Skimmed Milk, Emulsifiers ((E442, E476, Soya Lecithin)), Natural Flavouring), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Flavouring], Wheat Flour, Milk Chocolate Drizzle (6%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Dried Skimmed Milk, Emulsifiers (E442, E476, Soya Lecithin), Natural Flavouring], Salt, Invert Sugar Syrup, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Barley Malt Extract, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate)

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Peanuts, Nuts, Egg. For allergens, including Cereals contains Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, store in an airtight container.

Number of uses

Typical number of servings per pack: 4

Name and address

Return to

  • Tel: Freephone (Mon - Fri 9am -5pm) UK 0800 456 1372,
  • Republic of Ireland 1800 409317
  • Mail:
  • (UK):
  • Flipz,
  • Pladis,
  • Consumer Services,
  • P.O. Box 8026,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • Leicestershire,
  • LE65 9AE.,
  • UK.

Net Contents

90g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Serving (22g)
Energy (kJ)2039449
(kcal)486107
Fat 20.2g4.4g
of which Saturates 15.4g3.4g
Carbohydrate 67.3g14.8g
of which Sugars 41.7g9.2g
Fibre 1.1g0.2g
Protein 8.2g1.8g
Salt 1.4g0.3g
Typical number of servings per pack: 4--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

