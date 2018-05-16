Flipz Cookies & Cream Flavoured Coated Pretzels 90G
Product Description
- Cookies and Cream Flavour Coated Pretzels with a Milk Chocolate Drizzle
- Whenever hunger strikes, make sure you've got Flipz® nearby! Flipz are the most flippin' awesome snack ever! That's because they combine crunchy, salty pretzels with smooth, sweet creamy Cookies & Cream Flavour Coating for an outrageous anytime snack. Anytime is the right time for a Flippin' Awesome snack!
- Pack size: 90G
Information
Ingredients
Cookies and Cream Flavour Coating (60%) [Sugar, Vegetable Oil (Palm), Dried Skimmed Milk, Dried Whole Milk, Milk Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Dried Skimmed Milk, Emulsifiers ((E442, E476, Soya Lecithin)), Natural Flavouring), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Flavouring], Wheat Flour, Milk Chocolate Drizzle (6%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Dried Skimmed Milk, Emulsifiers (E442, E476, Soya Lecithin), Natural Flavouring], Salt, Invert Sugar Syrup, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Barley Malt Extract, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate)
Allergy Information
- May also contain Peanuts, Nuts, Egg. For allergens, including Cereals contains Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, store in an airtight container.
Number of uses
Typical number of servings per pack: 4
Name and address
- (UK):
- Flipz,
- Pladis,
- Consumer Services,
- P.O. Box 8026,
- Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
Return to
- Tel: Freephone (Mon - Fri 9am -5pm) UK 0800 456 1372,
- Republic of Ireland 1800 409317
- Mail:
- (UK):
- Flipz,
- Pladis,
- Consumer Services,
- P.O. Box 8026,
- Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
- Leicestershire,
- LE65 9AE.,
- UK.
Net Contents
90g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Serving (22g)
|Energy (kJ)
|2039
|449
|(kcal)
|486
|107
|Fat
|20.2g
|4.4g
|of which Saturates
|15.4g
|3.4g
|Carbohydrate
|67.3g
|14.8g
|of which Sugars
|41.7g
|9.2g
|Fibre
|1.1g
|0.2g
|Protein
|8.2g
|1.8g
|Salt
|1.4g
|0.3g
