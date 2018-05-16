By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Wicked Kitchen Oat Wheel Raisin Cookies 4 Pack

Wicked Kitchen Oat Wheel Raisin Cookies 4 Pack
£ 1.50
£0.38/each
One cookie
  • Energy867kJ 207kcal
    10%
  • Fat7.9g
    11%
  • Saturates3.0g
    15%
  • Sugars18.1g
    20%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1807kJ / 430kcal

Product Description

  • 4 Oat and flame raisin cookies.
  • 4 Oat Wheel Raisin Cookies. You could make these but you didn’t Semi sweet, round, & chewy oatmeal cookie dough with plump Chilean Flame raisins Fancy

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Flame Raisin (21%), Palm Oil, Sugar, Dark Brown Soft Sugar, Oats (9%), Water, Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Rapeseed Oil, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Raising Agent (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Bicarbonate), Spices, Wheat Fibre, Sunflower Oil, Cinnamon.

Allergy Information

  • Contains oats and wheat. May contain soya, peanuts and nuts, milk and egg. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Prepared to a vegan recipe, not suitable for milk and egg allergy sufferers because these allergens are present in the environment

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • May contain soya, peanuts and nuts, milk and egg.

Recycling info

Bag. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

4

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne cookie (48g)
Energy1807kJ / 430kcal867kJ / 207kcal
Fat16.5g7.9g
Saturates6.3g3.0g
Carbohydrate64.1g30.8g
Sugars37.8g18.1g
Fibre2.3g1.1g
Protein5.2g2.5g
Salt0.4g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

May contain soya, peanuts and nuts, milk and egg.

