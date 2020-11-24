By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Real Seafood Co. Ready To Eat Shell On King Prawns 150G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Real Seafood Co. Ready To Eat Shell On King Prawns 150G
£ 4.00
£2.67/100g

New

100g (edible portion) contains
  • Energy348kJ 82kcal
    4%
  • Fat0.3g
    <1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars0.5g
    1%
  • Salt1.28g
    21%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy (edible portion) per 100g

Product Description

  • Defrosted Cooked Headless Shell On King Prawns
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Caught, Prepared... Delicious!
  • Responsibly Farmed
  • Pack size: 150G

Information

Ingredients

King Prawns (Penaeus vannamei) (Crustaceans) (99%), Salt, Preservative: Sodium Metabisulphite

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Crustaceans, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Storage

Store refrigerated below 5°C. Once opened, consume within 24 hours. Do not exceed use by date. For use by date see front of pack.Freezing: Not suitable for home freezing. This product has been previously frozen and defrosted under controlled conditions.

Produce of

Packed in the UK using prawns farmed in Ecuador

Warnings

  • Caution: Remove shell before consumption.

Name and address

  • The Real Seafood Co.,
  • Fairfield Road,
  • Warminster,
  • Wiltshire,
  • BA12 9DA.

Return to

  • The Real Seafood Co.,
  • Fairfield Road,
  • Warminster,
  • Wiltshire,
  • BA12 9DA.
  • www.lyons-seafoods.com

Net Contents

150g

Nutrition

Typical Values(edible portion) per 100g
Energy (kJ)348
Energy (kcal)82
Fat0.3g
of which saturates0.1g
Carbohydrate0.8g
of which sugars0.5g
Fibre0.8g
Protein19.3g
Salt1.28g

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Remove shell before consumption.

