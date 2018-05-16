Tesco Beef Casserole 392G

- Energy552kJ 131kcal7%
- Fat3.1g4%
- Saturates1.4g7%
- Sugars4.2g5%
- Salt0.7g12%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 282kJ / 67kcal
Product Description
- Beef pieces with vegetables in gravy.
- RICH & MEATY Tender beef cooked in a rich gravy, for a classic taste
- Pack size: 392G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Beef (30%), Water, Swede (13%), Carrot (13%), Onion, Potato, Modified Maize Starch, Cornflour, Onion Powder, Salt, Beef Extract, Yeast Extract, Potassium Chloride, Chicory Fibre, Sea Salt, Sugar, Black Pepper, Bay Leaf, Concentrated Onion Juice.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 4 days.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: For best results, microwave.
800W/900W 3 mins / 2 mins 30 secs.
Empty the contents into a non-metallic bowl and cover. Heat on full power for 1 minute 30 seconds (800W), 1 minute (900W). Stir, then heat on full power for 1 minute 30 seconds (800W/900W). Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir well before serving.
Hob
Instructions: 3-4 mins. Empty contents into a saucepan. Heat gently for 3-4 minutes, stirring frequently. Do not allow to boil.
Produce of
Made using British and Irish beef.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Can. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
392g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a can (196g)
|Energy
|282kJ / 67kcal
|552kJ / 131kcal
|Fat
|1.6g
|3.1g
|Saturates
|0.7g
|1.4g
|Carbohydrate
|6.4g
|12.6g
|Sugars
|2.1g
|4.2g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|1.7g
|Protein
|6.2g
|12.2g
|Salt
|0.4g
|0.7g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
