Oatly Whippable Creamy Oat 250Ml
New
Product Description
- Plant based whippable cooking base, suitable for whipping and cooking.
- It took us 6 years to make a whippable cream this good but that doesn't mean you have to respect this accomplishment. Why not just refuse to use this product's #1 technical feature that took over half a decade to master and pour this creamy delight straight into whatever you are cooking? Now that's a question that needs an answer and as you can tell by how long it took us to develop this product, our patience is unlimited.
- FSC - FSC® Mix, Board, FSC® C014047
- Tetra Pak®, Tetra Brik® Aseptic
- Tetra Pak, Protects What's Good
- Please recycle the packaging as paper carton.
- Thank you for choosing a good package. It's mainly plant-based.
- Check locally for how to recycle. Read more: tetrapak.com
- Use as double cream
- Pack size: 250ML
Information
Ingredients
Water, Fully Hydrogenated Vegetable Oils (Coconut, Rapeseed), Oat Base (Oat, Water), Maltodextrin, Emulsifiers (E472e, Polysorbate 60), Salt, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Stabilisers (E464, Gellan Gum), Colour (Beta Carotene)
Allergy Information
- The product contains 5% Oats., Free from Milk and Soya.
Storage
Keep refrigerated.Best before: See top of pack. Once opened consume within 5 days.
Produce of
Produced in Sweden
Preparation and Usage
- Usage instruction: Shake well. For best result whip from chilled.
Name and address
- Produced by:
- Oatly AB,
- Stora Varvsgatan 6a,
- SE-211 19 Malmö.
Net Contents
250ml
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 ml:
|Energy
|1045 kJ / 253 kcal
|Fat
|23 g
|of which saturates
|22 g
|Carbohydrate
|11 g
|of which sugars
|2.3 g
|Fibre
|0.5 g
|Protein
|<0.5 g
|Salt
|0.22 g
