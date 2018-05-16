By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Oatly Whippable Creamy Oat 250Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Oatly Whippable Creamy Oat 250Ml
£ 1.20
£0.48/100ml

New

Product Description

  • Plant based whippable cooking base, suitable for whipping and cooking.
  • It took us 6 years to make a whippable cream this good but that doesn't mean you have to respect this accomplishment. Why not just refuse to use this product's #1 technical feature that took over half a decade to master and pour this creamy delight straight into whatever you are cooking? Now that's a question that needs an answer and as you can tell by how long it took us to develop this product, our patience is unlimited.
  • FSC - FSC® Mix, Board, FSC® C014047
  • Tetra Pak®, Tetra Brik® Aseptic
  • Tetra Pak, Protects What's Good
  • Please recycle the packaging as paper carton.
  • Thank you for choosing a good package. It's mainly plant-based.
  • Check locally for how to recycle. Read more: tetrapak.com
  • Use as double cream
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Fully Hydrogenated Vegetable Oils (Coconut, Rapeseed), Oat Base (Oat, Water), Maltodextrin, Emulsifiers (E472e, Polysorbate 60), Salt, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Stabilisers (E464, Gellan Gum), Colour (Beta Carotene)

Allergy Information

  • The product contains 5% Oats., Free from Milk and Soya.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.Best before: See top of pack. Once opened consume within 5 days.

Produce of

Produced in Sweden

Preparation and Usage

  • Usage instruction: Shake well. For best result whip from chilled.

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • Oatly AB,
  • Stora Varvsgatan 6a,
  • SE-211 19 Malmö.

Return to

  • Oatly AB,
  • Stora Varvsgatan 6a,
  • SE-211 19 Malmö.
  • Freephone number: 00800 22881234
  • info.uk@oatly.com | www.oatly.com

Net Contents

250ml

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 ml:
Energy 1045 kJ / 253 kcal
Fat 23 g
of which saturates 22 g
Carbohydrate 11 g
of which sugars 2.3 g
Fibre 0.5 g
Protein <0.5 g
Salt 0.22 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.09
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.43
£0.43/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.13
£0.73/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Carrots 1Kg

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.41
£0.41/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here