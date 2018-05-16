Tesco 2 Breaded Garlic Chicken Kievs 250G
New
- Energy1550kJ 373kcal19%
- Fat27.9g40%
- Saturates11.0g55%
- Sugars1.0g1%
- Salt0.6g10%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1211kJ / 291kcal
Product Description
- Chopped and shaped chicken with a garlic butter filling in a crispy golden breadcrumb coating.
- For a midweek classic, rustle up our juicy and tender chicken kievs. Coated in crispy breadcrumbs, stuffed with garlic and parsley butter and oven cooked in just 22 minutes, these tasty chicken kievs make a quick and easy family favourite. For a low fuss midweek meal serve with mashed potato to mop up the sauce, or serve with salad and jacket potatoes for a lighter meal. Click the Recipes tab at the top of this page to find inspiration for delicious homemade sides.
- Crispy & Garlicky Chicken with a garlic butter filling in a crispy golden harvest crumb
- Pack size: 270G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chicken (51%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Butter (Milk), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Pea Fibre, Parsley, Salt, Yeast, Black Pepper.
Packaged in a protective atmosphere
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated below 4°C. Once opened, use within 1 day.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C/ Fan 180°C/ Gas 6 20-22 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 200°C/ Fan 180°C/ Gas 6 32-34 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Produce of
Made using British chicken.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product contains raw meat..
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
270g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One kiev (128g**)
|Energy
|1211kJ / 291kcal
|1550kJ / 373kcal
|Fat
|21.8g
|27.9g
|Saturates
|8.6g
|11.0g
|Carbohydrate
|11.0g
|14.1g
|Sugars
|0.8g
|1.0g
|Fibre
|0.8g
|1.0g
|Protein
|12.5g
|16.0g
|Salt
|0.4g
|0.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 270g typically weighs 256g.
|-
|-
Safety information
