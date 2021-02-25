We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

City Kitchen Chicken Katsu Curry 380G

City Kitchen Chicken Katsu Curry 380G
£ 3.50
£8.75/kg
  • Energy1959kJ 465kcal
    23%
  • Fat11.1g
    16%
  • Saturates3.0g
    15%
  • Sugars14.3g
    16%
  • Salt1.6g
    27%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 516kJ / 122kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked jasmine and wild rice with chicken breast pieces in a coconut and soy sauce, served with edamame soya beans and pickled carrot.
  • What's Cookin'... Our Katsu Chicken Curry is flavoured with various aromatic spices including coriander, turmeric, cumin and star anise. This fragrant blend of spices has been chosen to enhance our sweet, sour, bitter, umami and salty sauce flavours. That must be why it keeps our tastebuds so happy If you love our Katsu Chicken Curry we think you'll love our Chicken & Chorizo Paella too Available at your local Tesco
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Jasmine Rice [Water, Jasmine Rice], Chicken Breast (24%), Edamame Soya Beans, Water, Carrot, Cooked Wild Rice [Wild Rice, Water], Coconut, Rice Vinegar, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Muscovado Sugar, Ginger Purée, Rice Wine, Salt, Garlic Purée, Soya Bean, Wheat, Turmeric Powder, Coriander Powder, Demerara Sugar, Black Pepper, Red Chilli Purée, Cumin Powder, Roasted Cumin Powder, Onion Seed, Onion, Leek, Ground Fenugreek Seed, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Star Anise, Mustard Powder, Chilli Powder, Ground White Pepper, Nutmeg Powder, Ginger Powder, Paprika, Fennel Powder, Tomato Purée, Parsley, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, White Peppercorns, Bay Leaf.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Remove label and slightly loosen one side of lid.
Place in a microwave and heat on full power for 4 minutes (800W) / 3 minutes 30 seconds (900W).
Stir before serving – careful, the tray will be hot.
Before you tuck in, ensure food is piping hot.

Produce of

Made using British and EU chicken.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Lid. Recycle Sleeve. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

380g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (380g)
Energy516kJ / 122kcal1959kJ / 465kcal
Fat2.9g11.1g
Saturates0.8g3.0g
Carbohydrate15.7g59.7g
Sugars3.8g14.3g
Fibre1.4g5.3g
Protein7.6g28.8g
Salt0.4g1.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

1 Review

Average of 2 stars

Not buying again

2 stars

Recipe has changed. Original was much nicer.

