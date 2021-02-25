City Kitchen Chicken Katsu Curry 380G

Not buying again
Recipe has changed. Original was much nicer.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 516kJ / 122kcal
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Jasmine Rice [Water, Jasmine Rice], Chicken Breast (24%), Edamame Soya Beans, Water, Carrot, Cooked Wild Rice [Wild Rice, Water], Coconut, Rice Vinegar, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Muscovado Sugar, Ginger Purée, Rice Wine, Salt, Garlic Purée, Soya Bean, Wheat, Turmeric Powder, Coriander Powder, Demerara Sugar, Black Pepper, Red Chilli Purée, Cumin Powder, Roasted Cumin Powder, Onion Seed, Onion, Leek, Ground Fenugreek Seed, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Star Anise, Mustard Powder, Chilli Powder, Ground White Pepper, Nutmeg Powder, Ginger Powder, Paprika, Fennel Powder, Tomato Purée, Parsley, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, White Peppercorns, Bay Leaf.
Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.
Microwave
Instructions: Remove label and slightly loosen one side of lid.
Place in a microwave and heat on full power for 4 minutes (800W) / 3 minutes 30 seconds (900W).
Stir before serving – careful, the tray will be hot.
Before you tuck in, ensure food is piping hot.
Made using British and EU chicken.
1 Servings
Tray. Recycle Lid. Recycle Sleeve. Don't Recycle
380g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (380g)
|Energy
|516kJ / 122kcal
|1959kJ / 465kcal
|Fat
|2.9g
|11.1g
|Saturates
|0.8g
|3.0g
|Carbohydrate
|15.7g
|59.7g
|Sugars
|3.8g
|14.3g
|Fibre
|1.4g
|5.3g
|Protein
|7.6g
|28.8g
|Salt
|0.4g
|1.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|When heated according to instructions.
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
