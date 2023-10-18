Squishville Mini 4 Pack Assorted

Get Hooked on the Squish - These adorable plush are made with high-quality, marshmallow-soft material

Mini-Squishmallows - Your favourite Squishmallows are available in an all-new miniature 2-inch size

3 Squads to Collect - There are 3 cute Mini-Squishmallow® squads to collect and more to come

Adorable 4-Pack- Each squad pack comes with 4 Mini-Squishmallows to add to your Squishville world

Now Entering Squishville- Squeeze into Squishville with Mini-Squishmallows, playsets, and vehicles

Call your squad and get ready to squish with the Squishville Mini Squishmallow® 4-Pack Assortment. This adorably squishy 4-pack assortment features your favourite Squishmallows in a mini 2-inch size. Bring the Caticorn, Farm, and Fantasy squads to your collection. There are 2 mystery Mini-Squishmallows in every 4-pack, so you'll never know who you'll find. The plush Squishville world is made with super-soft marshmallowy filling making mini-Squishmallows the ultimate squish-panion. Add 12 of your Squishmallow® plush toy favourites like Nicole and Carla the Caticorns, Petra the Pig, Walker the Goat, Ben the Dino and Zeena the Unicorn to your world of squish in their new 2-inch size. With vehicles, playsets, and your favourite Squishmallow® characters, Squishville is bursting with squish-ibilities.Please note this is an assortment. You will only receive one of the pictured designs. If you would like a specific design, please add this to the notes section at the checkout page.