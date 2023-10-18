We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Squishville Mini 4 Pack Assorted

Squishville Mini 4 Pack Assorted

Please note that the products shown are an assortment, you could receive any one of the products shown.

Squishville Mini 4 Pack Assorted
Get Hooked on the Squish - These adorable plush are made with high-quality, marshmallow-soft materialMini-Squishmallows - Your favourite Squishmallows are available in an all-new miniature 2-inch size3 Squads to Collect - There are 3 cute Mini-Squishmallow® squads to collect and more to comeAdorable 4-Pack- Each squad pack comes with 4 Mini-Squishmallows to add to your Squishville worldNow Entering Squishville- Squeeze into Squishville with Mini-Squishmallows, playsets, and vehiclesCall your squad and get ready to squish with the Squishville Mini Squishmallow® 4-Pack Assortment. This adorably squishy 4-pack assortment features your favourite Squishmallows in a mini 2-inch size. Bring the Caticorn, Farm, and Fantasy squads to your collection. There are 2 mystery Mini-Squishmallows in every 4-pack, so you'll never know who you'll find. The plush Squishville world is made with super-soft marshmallowy filling making mini-Squishmallows the ultimate squish-panion. Add 12 of your Squishmallow® plush toy favourites like Nicole and Carla the Caticorns, Petra the Pig, Walker the Goat, Ben the Dino and Zeena the Unicorn to your world of squish in their new 2-inch size. With vehicles, playsets, and your favourite Squishmallow® characters, Squishville is bursting with squish-ibilities.Please note this is an assortment. You will only receive one of the pictured designs. If you would like a specific design, please add this to the notes section at the checkout page.
H12.45cm x W6.35cm x D15.24cmBatteries Not Included

Net Contents

4 x Mini Squishmallow Assortment

Preparation and Usage

Suitable for ages 3+

Lower age limit

3 Years

