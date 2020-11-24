Maggi Herby & Delicious Feta & Roasted Vegetable Bag 30G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1337 kJ
Product Description
- Seasoning Mix for Feta and Vegetable Recipe.
- For other authentic & delicious meal ideas go to maggi.co.uk
- Maggi® Meat Free Feta & Roasted Vegetables makes it easy to prepare a delicious Meat Free meal in the oven, that the whole family will love. The delicious mix of herbs and spices including basil, oregano and parsley, in our special Juicy cooking bag allows your Feta & Vegetables* to cook until tender in its own juices. The effortless way to make a tasty Meat Free meal with no mess or stress!
- To make a 2 of your 5 a day meal, why not make your Feta & Roasted Vegetables with couscous and fresh basil. For the recipe visit maggi.co.uk
- *Feta & Vegetables not included
- Not Yet Recycled
- ® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
- Nutritional Compass ®
- Herby & Delicious
- A juicy meat free recipe mix with a special cooking bag
- No need to add oil
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Pack size: 30G
Information
Ingredients
Vegetables (Potato, Onion, Tomato), Herbs and Spices (Parsley (2.1%), Marjoram, Basil (1.2%), Oregano (1%), Thyme, Paprika, Black Pepper, Ginger, Red Cayenne Pepper, Coriander), Sugar, Salt, Corn Starch, Garlic, Sunflower Oil, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Yeast Extract, Beetroot Juice Concentrate, Flavourings
Allergy Information
- May contain Milk, Gluten, Egg, Soya, Celery and Mustard.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place
Preparation and Usage
- Meal Suggestion
- Gooey, baked feta and roasted vegetables served with couscous and fresh basil.
- 2 of Your 5 A Day
- Serves 4
- Shopping List
- 200g reduced fat feta, cut into cubes
- 400g can butterbeans, rinsed
- 1 large red onion, diced
- 1 courgette, halved and sliced
- 250g cherry tomatoes
- To complete your meal:
- 240g dried couscous
- 15g fresh basil
- Tips for Balance
- Keep your leftovers refrigerated and use them to make a tasty lunch tomorrow.
- 1 Preheat oven to 180ºC (160"C for fan oven), Gas Mark 4. Do not exceed this temperature. Remove and unfold the cooking bag from top of the sachet, keeping the red tie for later use. Add the diced feta, butterbeans, diced red onion, sliced courgette and whole cherry tomatoes with 100ml water to the bag. Add the seasoning from sachet into the bag.
- 2 Close the bag at the end using the red tie. Mix the ingredients together by gently turning the bag. Place the bag on its side into a large ovenproof dish, spreading out the ingredients. Do not pierce the bag. Place dish on the bottom shelf of the oven. The bag expands so ensure there is enough space between racks
- 3 Cook for 30-35 minutes until the courgette is tender. Remove from the oven leaving dish to stand for 2-3 minutes before opening - the steam will be very hot. Ensure that the dish is fully cooked through and piping hot. Enjoy the juicy Feta and Roasted Vegetables served with couscous and fresh basil.
- Cooking appliances vary. These instructions are given as a guide. Bags are not suitable for microwaves or with switched on grill function.
Number of uses
Makes 4 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- DANGER OF SUFFOCATION KEEP BAG AWAY FROM BABIES AND CHILDREN
Name and address
- PO Box 207,
- York,
- Y091 1XY,
- UK.
- Nestlé Ireland,
- 3030 Lake Drive,
Return to
- Good to talk / Contact us Free
- www.nestle.co.uk
- 0800 00 00 30 (UK) 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
Net Contents
30g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as sold
|Per 100g as prepared**
|Per serving**
|% RI*
|Energy
|1337 kJ
|451 kJ
|2252 kJ
|-
|317 kcal
|107 kcal
|534 kcal
|27%
|Fat
|4.4g
|1.8g
|9.0g
|13%
|of which: saturates
|0.5g
|0.7g
|3.4g
|17%
|Carbohydrate
|57.6g
|16.5g
|82.2g
|32%
|of which: sugars
|25.1g
|2.5g
|12.3g
|14%
|Fibre
|7.8g
|2.1g
|10.6g
|-
|Protein
|7.8g
|5.1g
|25.7g
|51%
|Salt
|12.68g
|0.51g
|1.24g
|21%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|**A serving is 1/4 of Meal Suggestion; used as basis for 'per 100g as prepared'
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Makes 4 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
DANGER OF SUFFOCATION KEEP BAG AWAY FROM BABIES AND CHILDREN
