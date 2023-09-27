Funnybones Janet And Allan Ahlberg

The classic and beloved Funnybones by children's book superstars Janet and Allan Ahlberg.

In the first ever Funnybones book, we are introduced to the wonderful humour and fun of the much-loved series.

The Funnybones books are a must for children just starting to learn to read - these funny skeletons are definitely not the scary sort!

Allan Ahlberg has published over 100 children's books and with his late wife Janet, created many award-winning children's picture books.

The Ahlbergs' books are nursery bookshelf standards and have been the recipient of worldwide acclaim and awards, including the Kate Greenaway Medal.

