Funnybones Janet And Allan Ahlberg

The classic and beloved Funnybones by children's book superstars Janet and Allan Ahlberg.In the first ever Funnybones book, we are introduced to the wonderful humour and fun of the much-loved series.The Funnybones books are a must for children just starting to learn to read - these funny skeletons are definitely not the scary sort!Allan Ahlberg has published over 100 children's books and with his late wife Janet, created many award-winning children's picture books.The Ahlbergs' books are nursery bookshelf standards and have been the recipient of worldwide acclaim and awards, including the Kate Greenaway Medal.__________Look out for these other classics by Allan Ahlberg:Burglar Bill; Cops and Robbers; Each Peach Pear Plum; The One and Only Two Heads; Son of a Gun; The Little Worm Book; Two Wheels Two Heads; The Baby's Catalogue; A Pair of Sinners; Happy Families; Peepo!; The Ha Ha Bonk Book; Help Your Child to Read; Ten in a Bed; Please mrs Butler; Daisy Chains; Yum Yum; Playmates; Foldaways; Woof; The Cinderella Show; The Jolly Postman; The Jolly Christmas Postman; The Jolly Pocket Postman; The Clothes Horse and Other Stories; The Mighty Slide; Starting School; Heard it in the Playground; The Bear Nobody Wanted; It was a Dark and Stormy Night; The Giant Baby; Baby Sleeps; Blue Buggy; Doll and Teddy; See the Rabbit; Please Mrs Butler; The Better Brown Stories; The Boyhood of Burglar Bill
