Jml Flippity Fish
New
- The Cat Toy That Flips, Flops and Wiggles Like a Real Fish!
- Flippity Fish is a brand-new fun toy that your cat will love! And you will love it too because it comes with its own play fishing rod so you can play ‘catch and chase' with your feline family friend. Flippity Fish is a realistic-looking toy fish with a cat-safe internal mechanism that, when activated, makes it flip, wiggle, flop and move just like a real fish. Your cat will me mesmerized and enticed to play and will have its natural hunting and pouncing instincts brought out as it tries to jump, catch and flip Flippity Fish. With an internal lithium-ion battery that you can recharge with the USB cable (included) you won't have to keep buying batteries so you and your cat can have hours of fishy fun! PLUS, there's even a special pouch that holds catnip (also included), your cat will be in seventh heaven when it's given this fun, energetic toy that's also a great exercise for cats of all ages and sizes.
- H19.7cm x W4.5cm x D28.7cm
- The Realistic Flopping Action Attracts Your Cat's Inner Hunter
- Great Exercise for Cats of All Ages
- Comes With a Fishing Pole for Added Fun
