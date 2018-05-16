Kit Kat Festive Friends Milk Chocolate Shapes 220G

Each Santa contains
- Energy
- 247kJ
-
- 59kcal
- 3%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 3.5g
- 5%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 1.9g
- 10%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 5.5g
- 6%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.03g
- 1%of the reference intake
high
high
high
low
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2242kJ
Product Description
- Milk chocolate shell (53%) with a chocolatey filling, including rice based crispy pieces (6%).
- Milk chocolate shell (53%) with a chocolatey filling, including rice based crispy pieces (6%).
- Nestlé Cocoa Plan is supporting farmers for better chocolate. Nestlé and the Rainforest Alliance work together to help improve the lives of cocoa farmers and the quality of their product. Find out more at ra.org.
- www.kitkat.co.uk
- www.facebook.com/kitkatuk
- Good to remember
- Enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle is one of life's little pleasures.
- The KITKAT Festive Friends Large sharing contains 10 x 8.8g festive shapes and 12 x 11g Santas. The festive shapes in the pack are a random assortment that could include: a penguin, Christmas tree, gingerbread man, elf, Santa, bauble, present, stocking, snowman or reindeer. The individually wrapped Santa's and festive shapes are made from smooth creamy milk chocolate and have a crispy wafer and chocolate centre. Celebrate your Christmas with KITKAT Milk Chocolate Filled Santas!
- These santas use sustainably sourced cocoa from the Nestle Cocoa Plan. In 2016, KITKAT celebrated becoming the first 100% globally certified sustainably sourced brand! The Nestle Cocoa Plan works with Rainforest Alliance to ensure a better future for cocoa farmers and even better chocolate for you. Thanks to The Cocoa Plan, no matter where in the world you buy a KITKAT, you know that the cocoa used to make its delicious chocolate layer was responsibly sourced.
- Love KITKAT?! Why not try our KitKat Santa Milk Chocolate Bar 29g Multipack of 5? Great for sharing with friends at Christmas!
- Santa's friends may vary between packs
- ® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
- Nutritional Compass ®
- Smooth creamy milk chocolate santas and festive shapes with a crispy wafer and chocolate centre
- Individually wrapped
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives are contained in this pack
- Gluten free
- The Nestle Cocoa Plan ensures a better future for cocoa farmers and even better chocolate for you.
- Pack size: 220G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Rapeseed, Sunflower), Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Rice Flour, Lactose (from Milk), Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Whey Powder (from Milk), Butterfat (from Milk), Emulsifier (Lecithins), Potato Starch, Maize Starch, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Whey Protein Concentrate (from Milk), Natural Flavourings, Vegetable Fibre (Bamboo), Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum
Allergy Information
- May contain Tree Nuts.
Storage
Store Cool and Dry
Preparation and Usage
- Know Your Servings
- 1 Sweet = 1 Serving
Number of uses
Contains approximately 20 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Recycling info
Pack. Don't Recycle
Name and address
- PO Box 203,
- York,
- YO91 1XY.
- Nestlé Ireland,
- 3030 Lake Drive,
- Citywest Business Campus,
Return to
- Contact us free
- www.nestle.co.uk
- UK: 0800 604 604
- PO Box 203,
- York,
- YO91 1XY.
- ROI: 00800 6378 5385
- Nestlé Ireland,
- 3030 Lake Drive,
- Citywest Business Campus,
- Dublin 24.
Net Contents
220g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per sweet
|Reference Intake*
|% RI*
|Energy
|2242kJ
|247kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|537kcal
|59kcal
|2000kcal
|3%
|Fat
|31.4g
|3.5g
|70g
|5%
|of which: saturates
|17.3g
|1.9g
|20g
|10%
|Carbohydrate
|55.6g
|6.1g
|260g
|2%
|of which: sugars
|50.4g
|5.5g
|90g
|6%
|Fibre
|2.9g
|0.3g
|-
|-
|Protein
|6.2g
|0.7g
|50g
|1%
|Salt
|0.25g
|0.03g
|6g
|1%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Contains approximately 20 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages
|-
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.