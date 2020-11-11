Kit Kat Chunky The Selection Box 221.5G
- KitKat Chunky Peanut Butter: Crispy wafer finger with a creamed peanut topping (18%) covered with milk chocolate (60%). KitKat Chunky White: Crispy wafer finger covered with white chocolate (68%). KitKat Chunky Milk: Crispy wafer finger covered with thick milk chocolate (68%). KitKat Chunky Cookie Dough: Crispy wafer finger with a creamed cookie dough topping (19%) covered in milk chocolate (59%).
- Nestlé Cocoa Plan is supporting farmers for better chocolate. Nestlé and the Rainforest Alliance work together to help improve the lives of cocoa farmers and the quality of their product. Find out more at ra.org.
- Enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle is one of life's little pleasures.
- Unwrap, snap off a chunk and enjoy the delicious smooth milk chocolate and crispy wafer of KITKAT Chunky. KITKAT Chunky launched in 1999, and is the biggest innovation for KITKAT since its launch in 1935. You can chose from the classic KITKAT Chunky Milk or mix your break up and pick up a KITKAT Chunky Peanut Butter, or KITKAT Chunky Salted Caramel Fudge.
- KITKAT Chunky uses sustainably sourced cocoa from the Nestle Cocoa Plan. In 2016, KITKAT celebrated becoming the first 100% globally certified sustainably sourced brand! Nestlé Cocoa Plan is supporting farmers for better chocolate. Nestlé and the Rainforest Alliance work together to help improve the lives of cocoa farmers and the quality of their product. With its perfect chocolate to wafer ratio, KITKAT is the perfect companion for any break.
- You can enjoy KITKAT as the iconic KITKAT 4 Finger, KITKAT Chunky, KITKAT 2 Finger and the newest addition; KITKAT Bites. So, whoever you are and however you break, Have a break, have a KITKAT ®
- Love KITKAT?! Why not try our KITKAT Santa Milk Chocolate Sharing Bag 66g? Great for sharing with friends at Christmas!
- KitKat Chunky Peanut Butter and KitKat Chunky White
- Contains 1 serving.
- KitKat Chunky Milk and KitKat Chunky Cookie Dough
- Contains 2 servings.
- Box - Recycle
- Insert - Recycle
- Film - Don't Recycle
- Selection of six KITKAT Chunky bars
- 2x KITKAT Chunky, 2x KITKAT Chunky Cookie Dough, 1x KITKAT Chunky White and 1x KITKAT Chunky Peanut butter
- A great treat when you're enjoying a break, a KITKAT with a bit more bite
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 221.5G
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Peanuts, Wheat
- May Contain: Nuts
Storage
Store cool and dry
Preparation and Usage
- Know Your Servings
- 1 Bar = 1 Serving
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- PO Box 203,
- York,
- YO91 1XY,
- UK.
- Nestlé Ireland,
- 3030 Lake Drive,
- Contact us Free
- www.nestle.co.uk
- UK: 0800 604 604
- PO Box 203,
- York,
- YO91 1XY,
- UK.
- ROI: 00800 6378 5385
- Nestlé Ireland,
- 3030 Lake Drive,
- Citywest Business Campus,
- Dublin 24.
221.5g
Sugar, Milk Powder (Whole & Skimmed), Wheat Flour, Cocoa Butter, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Butterfat (from Milk), Natural Vanilla Flavouring
- Contains: Milk, Peanuts, Wheat
- May Contain: Nuts
Store cool and dry
Typical Values Per 100g Per bar Reference Intake* %RI* Energy 2256kJ 902kJ 8400kJ - 540kcal 216kcal 2000kcal 11% Fat 30.2g 12.1g 70g 17% of which: saturates 17.3g 6.9g 20g 35% Carbohydrate 58.6g 23.5g 260g 9% of which: sugars 46.8g 18.7g 90g 21% Fibre 0.9g 0.3g - - Protein 7.7g 3.1g 50g 6% Salt 0.18g 0.07g 6g 1% *Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal) - - - - Contains 1 serving - - - - Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages - - - -
Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Wheat Flour, Ground Roasted Peanuts (9.6%), Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Butterfat (from Milk), Peanut Flour (1.8%), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Salt, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Flavourings
- Contains: Milk, Peanuts, Wheat
- May Contain: Nuts
Store cool and dry
Typical Values Per 100g Per bar Reference Intake* %RI* Energy 2208kJ 742kJ 8400kJ - 529kcal 178kcal 2000kcal 9% Fat 30.0g 10.0g 70g 14% of which: saturates 15.2g 5.1g 20g 26% Carbohydrate 52.5g 17.6g 260g 7% of which: sugars 42.9g 14.4g 90g 16% Fibre 2.9g 1.0g - - Protein 10.6g 3.6g 50g 7% Salt 0.59g 0.20g 6g 3% *Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal) - - - - Contains 1 serving - - - - Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages - - - -
Sugar, Wheat Flour, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Butterfat (from Milk), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate)
- Contains: Milk, Peanuts, Wheat
- May Contain: Nuts
Store cool and dry
Typical Values Per 100g Per bar Reference Intake* %RI* Energy 2168kJ 694kJ 8400kJ - 518kcal 166kcal 2000kcal 8% Fat 27.3g 8.7g 70g 12% of which: saturates 15.4g 4.9g 20g 25% Carbohydrate 58.6g 18.7g 260g 7% of which: sugars 46.5g 14.9g 90g 17% Fibre 2.3g 0.7g - - Protein 8.2g 2.6g 50g 5% Salt 0.20g 0.06g 6g 1% *Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal) - - - - Contains 2 servings - - - - Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages - - - -
