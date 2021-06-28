We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Harvest & Made Stuff Pepp Cheese Rice&Tomato 250G

2(1)Write a review
Harvest & Made Stuff Pepp Cheese Rice&Tomato 250G
£ 2.00
£0.80/100g
Each (oven-baked) half pack contains
  • Energy471kJ 112kcal
    6%
  • Fat4.1g
    6%
  • Saturates1.7g
    8%
  • Sugars5.2g
    6%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 466kJ/111kcal

Product Description

  • Red peppers stuffed with white rice, mature Cheddar cheese, sundried tomatoes, coloured Cheddar cheese and onion, topped with mature and coloured Cheddar cheeses.
  • Handmade in Armagh from the best local produce, our range offers really tasty, convenient family meal options.
  • Sleeve - Card - widely recycled
  • Tray - Plastic - widely recycled
  • Film - Plastic - not currently recycled
  • Handmade in Armagh
  • Delicious made simple
  • No Artificial Colours, Flavours or Hydrogenated Fat
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 250G

Information

Ingredients

Red Pepper Halves (53%), Cheesy Rice Filling (44%) (Cooked White Rice (Water, Long Grain Rice), White Sauce (Water, Rapeseed Oil, Modified Potato Starch, Salt, Vegetable Stock (Salt, Yeast Extract, Maltodextrin, Sugar, Onion, Carrot, Celery, Lovage), Milk Protein, Sugar, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Spices, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum)), White Onion, Red Onion, Sundried Tomatoes (5%) (Sundried Tomatoes, Water, Sugar, Sunflower Oil, White Wine Vinegar, Salt, Garlic Puree, Capers, Oregano), Cheese Powder (Cheese (Milk), Emulsifier (Sodium Phosphate)), Mature Cheddar Cheese (4%) (Milk), Coloured Mild Cheddar Cheese (4%) (Cheese (Milk), Colour (Annatto)), Onion Powder, Pomace Oil (Refined Olive Pomace Oil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil), Garlic Granules, Cracked Black Pepper, Basil, Salt), Cheese Topping (2%) (Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Coloured Mild Cheddar Cheese (Cheese (Milk), Colour (Annatto)))

Allergy Information

  • For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging. Pre-heat oven to 200ºC/400ºF/Fan 180ºC/ Gas Mark 6. Place on a pre-heated baking tray. Cook in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 25 minutes. Allow to stand for 1 minute. Check product is piping hot before serving. Do not re-heat. We have given you these cooking instructions as a guide only.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Number of uses

This product contains 2 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Made by:
  • U.M.I Foods (Registered as Unimush Ireland Ltd.),
  • Edenaveys Industrial Estate,
  • Newry Road,
  • Armagh,
  • BT60 1NF.

Return to

  • U.M.I Foods (Registered as Unimush Ireland Ltd.),
  • Edenaveys Industrial Estate,
  • Newry Road,
  • Armagh,
  • BT60 1NF.
  • Tel: 028 3751 7120
  • www.umifoods.co.uk
  • harvestandmade.com

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(ovenbaked) Per 100g
Energy466kJ/111kcal
Fat4.1g
of which is saturates1.7g
Carbohydrate13.8g
of which is sugars5.1g
Fibre1.4g
Protein4.1g
Salt0.6g
1 Review

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

bland but if extra seasonng was added would be muc

2 stars

bland but if extra seasonng was added would be much nicer

