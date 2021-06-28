Harvest & Made Stuff Pepp Cheese Rice&Tomato 250G

bland but if extra seasonng was added would be muc
bland but if extra seasonng was added would be much nicer
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 466kJ/111kcal
Red Pepper Halves (53%), Cheesy Rice Filling (44%) (Cooked White Rice (Water, Long Grain Rice), White Sauce (Water, Rapeseed Oil, Modified Potato Starch, Salt, Vegetable Stock (Salt, Yeast Extract, Maltodextrin, Sugar, Onion, Carrot, Celery, Lovage), Milk Protein, Sugar, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Spices, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum)), White Onion, Red Onion, Sundried Tomatoes (5%) (Sundried Tomatoes, Water, Sugar, Sunflower Oil, White Wine Vinegar, Salt, Garlic Puree, Capers, Oregano), Cheese Powder (Cheese (Milk), Emulsifier (Sodium Phosphate)), Mature Cheddar Cheese (4%) (Milk), Coloured Mild Cheddar Cheese (4%) (Cheese (Milk), Colour (Annatto)), Onion Powder, Pomace Oil (Refined Olive Pomace Oil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil), Garlic Granules, Cracked Black Pepper, Basil, Salt), Cheese Topping (2%) (Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Coloured Mild Cheddar Cheese (Cheese (Milk), Colour (Annatto)))
Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for freezing.
Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging. Pre-heat oven to 200ºC/400ºF/Fan 180ºC/ Gas Mark 6. Place on a pre-heated baking tray. Cook in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 25 minutes. Allow to stand for 1 minute. Check product is piping hot before serving. Do not re-heat. We have given you these cooking instructions as a guide only.
Produced in the UK
This product contains 2 servings
250g ℮
|Typical Values
|(ovenbaked) Per 100g
|Energy
|466kJ/111kcal
|Fat
|4.1g
|of which is saturates
|1.7g
|Carbohydrate
|13.8g
|of which is sugars
|5.1g
|Fibre
|1.4g
|Protein
|4.1g
|Salt
|0.6g
