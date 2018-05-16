Harves T& Made Garlic & Cream Cheese Stuff M/Room200g

- Energy739kJ 178kcal9%
- Fat11.9g17%
- Saturates7.7g39%
- Sugars1.8g2%
- Salt0.73g12%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 739kJ/178kcal
Product Description
- 2 Garlic cream cheese stuffed mushrooms with a breadcrumb and Cheddar cheese topping.
- Handmade in Armagh from the best local produce, our range offers really tasty, convenient family meal options.
- Sleeve - Card - widely recycled
- Tray - Plastic - widely recycled
- Film - Plastic - not currently recycled
- Handmade in Armagh
- Delicious made simple
- No Artificial Colours, Flavours or Hydrogenated Fat
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 200G
Information
Ingredients
Mushroom (70%), Garlic Cream Cheese (12%) (Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Water, Salt, Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Carrageenan, Xanthan Gum), Salted Butter (Butter (Milk), Salt), Breadcrumbs (Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Iron, Thiamin, Nicotinic Acid, Calcium Carbonate), Water, Yeast, Salt, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid)), Garlic, Modified Maize Starch, Salt, Parsley, White Pepper), Garlic Breadcrumb (Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Iron, Thiamin, Nicotinic Acid, Calcium Carbonate), Water, Yeast, Salt, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid)), Salted Butter (Butter (Milk), Salt), Garlic, Parsley, Lemon Concentrate, Salt, White Pepper, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (3.5%), Coloured Cheddar Cheese (3.5%) (Cheese (Milk), Colour (Annatto)), Red Onion
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for freezing
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging. Pre-heat oven to 200ºC/400ºF/Fan 180ºC/ Gas Mark 6. Place on a pre-heated baking tray. Cook in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 20 minutes. Allow to stand for 1 minute. Check product is piping hot before serving. Do not re-heat. We have given you these cooking instructions as a guide only.
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Number of uses
This product contains 2 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- Made by:
- U.M.I Foods (Registered as Unimush Ireland Ltd.),
- Edenaveys Industrial Estate,
- Newry Road,
- Armagh,
- BT60 1NF.
Return to
- U.M.I Foods (Registered as Unimush Ireland Ltd.),
- Edenaveys Industrial Estate,
- Newry Road,
- Armagh,
- BT60 1NF.
- Tel: 028 3751 7120
- www.umifoods.co.uk
- harvestandmade.com
Net Contents
200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(ovenbaked) Per 100g
|Energy
|739kJ/178kcal
|Fat
|11.9g
|of which is saturates
|7.7g
|Carbohydrate
|10.8g
|of which is sugars
|1.8g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|Protein
|6.2g
|Salt
|0.73g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.