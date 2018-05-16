We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

date 2018-05-16

Harves T& Made Garlic & Cream Cheese Stuff M/Room200g

Harves T& Made Garlic & Cream Cheese Stuff M/Room200g
£ 2.00
£1.00/100g
Each (ovenbaked) half pack contains
  • Energy739kJ 178kcal
    9%
  • Fat11.9g
    17%
  • Saturates7.7g
    39%
  • Sugars1.8g
    2%
  • Salt0.73g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 739kJ/178kcal

Product Description

  • 2 Garlic cream cheese stuffed mushrooms with a breadcrumb and Cheddar cheese topping.
  • Handmade in Armagh from the best local produce, our range offers really tasty, convenient family meal options.
  • Sleeve - Card - widely recycled
  • Tray - Plastic - widely recycled
  • Film - Plastic - not currently recycled
  • Handmade in Armagh
  • Delicious made simple
  • No Artificial Colours, Flavours or Hydrogenated Fat
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

Mushroom (70%), Garlic Cream Cheese (12%) (Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Water, Salt, Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Carrageenan, Xanthan Gum), Salted Butter (Butter (Milk), Salt), Breadcrumbs (Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Iron, Thiamin, Nicotinic Acid, Calcium Carbonate), Water, Yeast, Salt, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid)), Garlic, Modified Maize Starch, Salt, Parsley, White Pepper), Garlic Breadcrumb (Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Iron, Thiamin, Nicotinic Acid, Calcium Carbonate), Water, Yeast, Salt, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid)), Salted Butter (Butter (Milk), Salt), Garlic, Parsley, Lemon Concentrate, Salt, White Pepper, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (3.5%), Coloured Cheddar Cheese (3.5%) (Cheese (Milk), Colour (Annatto)), Red Onion

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for freezing

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging. Pre-heat oven to 200ºC/400ºF/Fan 180ºC/ Gas Mark 6. Place on a pre-heated baking tray. Cook in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 20 minutes. Allow to stand for 1 minute. Check product is piping hot before serving. Do not re-heat. We have given you these cooking instructions as a guide only.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Number of uses

This product contains 2 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Made by:
  • U.M.I Foods (Registered as Unimush Ireland Ltd.),
  • Edenaveys Industrial Estate,
  • Newry Road,
  • Armagh,
  • BT60 1NF.

Return to

  • U.M.I Foods (Registered as Unimush Ireland Ltd.),
  • Edenaveys Industrial Estate,
  • Newry Road,
  • Armagh,
  • BT60 1NF.
  • Tel: 028 3751 7120
  • www.umifoods.co.uk
  • harvestandmade.com

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(ovenbaked) Per 100g
Energy739kJ/178kcal
Fat11.9g
of which is saturates7.7g
Carbohydrate10.8g
of which is sugars1.8g
Fibre1.2g
Protein6.2g
Salt0.73g
