Dymo Omega Home Embossing Label Maker

Embossing Label MakerThe embosser for your home and leisure needs. For the Home Office, kitchen or for your hobbies, the Omega can make hundreds of tasks simple and enjoyable. The tapes are easy to load and the Omega has a tab-cutting for fast removal of the tape backing. With Dymo's Soft-GripSM handle, Omega offers you an extra measure of comfort, convenience and performance in your kitchen and your home administration. It uses no batteries, yet prints letters, numbers and symbols effortlessly. To get you started, we've included one pre-loaded 9mm wide plastic embossing tape.

DYMO is fast-becoming the worldwide leader in providing innovative solutions that help people accomplish their tasks easier. At DYMO, we are all about efficiency, whether you need to organize your kitchen, or if you need to mail hundreds of letters, we have a solution for you! DYMO offers a complete range of products for the office, warehouse, worksite, home and even the classroom. From simple embossers, manual label makers and desktop products to industrial portables, computer-connected products, and cutting-edge software and online service, DYMO is here to simplify your tasks while helping you look more professional.

Intuitive "turn and click" labelling system Ergonomic "soft touch” handle with rubber grip Set of 49 different characters 9mm wide tape, available in 6 colours Sharp, white tab-cut characters printed 3,7 mm high

Produce of

Made in China