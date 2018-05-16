By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Poinsettia Tablecover 180X120

No ratings yetWrite a review
Poinsettia Tablecover 180X120

This product is only available for delivery between 29/10/2020 and 23/12/2020.

£ 2.50
£2.50/each

This product is only available for delivery between 29/10/2020 and 23/12/2020.

  • Add a festive touch to your Christmas table with this beautiful table cover. Pack contains 1 table cover. Complete the look with the matching plates and napkins.
  • 180cm x 120cm approx.
  • FSC - FSC® Mix, Paper from responsible sources, FSC® C111442, www.fsc.org
  • Don't recycle at home - Recycle with Bags at Large Supermarket

Information

Produce of

Made in China

Warnings

  • WARNING! Colour may transfer when product is wet.
  • "WARNING: To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this plastic bag away from babies and children. Do not use this bag in cribs, beds, carriages or play pens. This bag is not a toy"

Name and address

  • Table Fun,
  • London,
  • SW4 6JP.

Return to

  • Table Fun,
  • London,
  • SW4 6JP.
  • Tel: +44 (0)20 7627 6767

Safety information

View more safety information

WARNING! Colour may transfer when product is wet. "WARNING: To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this plastic bag away from babies and children. Do not use this bag in cribs, beds, carriages or play pens. This bag is not a toy"

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Usually bought next

Tesco Christmas Poinsettia Napkin 33Cm 3Ply 20 Pack

This product is only available for delivery between 29/10/2020 and 23/12/2020.

£ 1.50
£0.08/each

This product is only available for delivery between 29/10/2020 and 23/12/2020.

Traditional Santa Table Cover 180 X 120Cm

This product is only available for delivery between 29/10/2020 and 23/12/2020.

£ 2.50
£2.50/each

This product is only available for delivery between 29/10/2020 and 23/12/2020.

New

Tesco Christmas Traditional Santa Napkin 33Cm 3Ply 20 Pack

This product is only available for delivery between 29/10/2020 and 23/12/2020.

£ 1.50
£0.08/each

This product is only available for delivery between 29/10/2020 and 23/12/2020.

Tesco Christmas Poinsettia Plate 23Cm 8 Pack

This product is only available for delivery between 29/10/2020 and 23/12/2020.

£ 1.50
£0.19/each

This product is only available for delivery between 29/10/2020 and 23/12/2020.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here