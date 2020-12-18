By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Nescafe Gold Cinnamon Bun Latte Instant Coffee 8X19.5G

3.7(3)Write a review
Nescafe Gold Cinnamon Bun Latte Instant Coffee 8X19.5G
£ 2.50
£1.61/100g

New

Each mug** contains:
  • Energy336kJ 80kcal
    4%
  • Fat2.0g
    3%
  • Saturates1.7g
    9%
  • Sugars9.9g
    11%
  • Salt0.23g
    4%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1740kJ

Product Description

  • Instant coffee beverage. Cinnamon Bun Flavour.
  • Check out our YouTube Channel at Youtube.com/user/UKNescafe
  • Join us at facebook.com/NescafeUK
  • Follow us @nescafegolduki
  • Visit Nescafe.co.uk
  • Take a sip of this new dreamy latte with an indulgent cinnamon bun flavour. Prepare this delicious drink easily with instant coffee sachets.
  • It All Starts With a NESCAFÉ
  • NESCAFÉ is the world's favourite coffee brand, enjoyed in over 180 countries worldwide. With over 75 years of experience in selecting, roasting and blending the very best coffee, it's no surprise that over 5,500 cups of NESCAFÉ coffee are drunk every second!
  • The NESCAFÉ Plan
  • Great coffee starts at the source, which is why we've developed the NESCAFÉ Plan. We work with coffee farmers around the world, to support them in growing healthy, higher yielding crops and helping to protect the future of coffee farming for everyone. The result is high quality coffee that comes from sources you can trust.
  • Did you know we have a wide range of coffee-shop style beverages for you to explore? We offer a variety of other flavours, like our NESCAFÉ GOLD Caramel Latte. Or, if you prefer a chocolatey offering, give our NESCAFÉ GOLD Double Choc Mocha a go.
  • Green Dot
  • Discover our indulgent new instant latte, with dreamy cinnamon bun flavour
  • A coffee shop-style drink crafted by experts
  • Crafted using natural high quality coffee beans
  • Made with fresh milk sourced from British dairy farmers
  • 8 single-serve instant coffee sachets for easy preparation
  • Pack size: 156G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder (22%), Glucose Syrup, Coconut Oil, Coffee (6.7%) [Instant Coffee (6.3%), Roast and Ground Coffee], Lactose, Acidity Regulators (Sodium Bicarbonate, Citric Acid), Natural Flavourings, Salt

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store in a cool, dry placeBest Before End: See Base of Pack

Preparation and Usage

  • 1. Empty the contents of the sachet into your favourite mug.
  • 2. Pour in 200ml of hot (85 C - not boiling) water and stir thoroughly.
  • 3. Perfection takes time. Wait 20 secs and stir again.
  • 4. For a creamier texture, gently tap your mug on the table. Now enjoy!

Number of uses

Makes 8 mugs

Name and address

  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Contact us Free
  • www.nescafe.co.uk
  • 0800 58 57 59 (UK)
  • 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.

Net Contents

8 x 18g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 100ml**Per mug**% RI*
Energy1740kJ146kJ336kJ
-413 kcal35 kcal80 kcal4%
Fat 10.4g0.9g2.0g3%
of which: saturates8.9g0.7g1.7g9%
Carbohydrate69.2g5.8g13.5g5%
of which: sugars50.9g4.2g9.9g11%
Fibre2.3g0.2g0.4g-
Protein8.8g0.7g1.7g3%
Salt1.18g0.10g0.23g4%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
**One sachet + 200ml water, makes 225ml; used as basis for per 100ml----
Makes 8 mugs----

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

3 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Bad taste

1 stars

Review from nescafe.com

I was looking forward to tasting this latte. I love coffee and love cinnamon buns and it started of looking delicious and creamy. but the taste, disgusting. it tasted of old wet cardboard. I don't know if it there is something wrong with the package. but I dont want to try and buy a new one to find out.

This needs to be made a permanent addition!

5 stars

Review from nescafe.com

This has overtaken my favourite flavour of Toffee Nut! Absolutely delicious! Lovely taste and really lovely balance of flavours with just the right amount of cinnamon to not be overpowering. Hope this stays around and becomes more widely sold as it's very difficult to get hold of at the moment.

Amazing

5 stars

Review from nescafe.com

Best flavoured coffee ever, really enjoyed the flavour

Usually bought next

Nescafe Gold Double Chocolate Mocha Coffee 8 X 23G

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.69
£0.92/100g

Aldi Price Match

Nescafe Gold Toffee Nut Latte 8 Sachet 156G

£ 1.69
£1.09/100g

Nescafe Gold Praline Latte 8 Sachets 144G

£ 1.69
£1.18/100g

Nescafe Decaffeinated Cappuccino Unsweetened Coffee 8 Sachets 120G

£ 1.69
£1.41/100g
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here