Nescafe Gold Cinnamon Bun Latte Instant Coffee 8X19.5G

Bad taste
I was looking forward to tasting this latte. I love coffee and love cinnamon buns and it started of looking delicious and creamy. but the taste, disgusting. it tasted of old wet cardboard. I don't know if it there is something wrong with the package. but I dont want to try and buy a new one to find out.
This needs to be made a permanent addition!
This has overtaken my favourite flavour of Toffee Nut! Absolutely delicious! Lovely taste and really lovely balance of flavours with just the right amount of cinnamon to not be overpowering. Hope this stays around and becomes more widely sold as it's very difficult to get hold of at the moment.
Amazing
Best flavoured coffee ever, really enjoyed the flavour