Starbucks Medium Roast 10 Coffee Capsule 57G
Product Description
- 10 capsules of roast and ground coffee for the NESPRESSO system.
- The festive season is a joyous time of year. To celebrate the occasion with you, we've created a special blend. Our medium-roast STARBUCKS Holiday Blend limited edition coffee pods by NESPRESSO deliver a balanced and sweet flavour with herbal and maple notes. We combined bright, lively Latin American beans with smooth, earthy Indonesian beans and roasted them to draw out their full flavours. Bring home STARBUCKS Holiday Blend to celebrate the joy of the season and share special moments.
- We use the same high quality 100% Arabica beans as our coffeehouses.
- Aluminium coffee pods compatible with NESPRESSO Original coffee machines.
- Bring Home STARBUCKS Seasonal Favourites.
- The finest cup
- Years of focus and expertise have led to the STARBUCKS Roast Spectrum. Each coffee bean requires a unique balance of temperature and time to reach its individual peak of aroma, acidity, body and flavour.
- Smooth and balanced, our medium-roast coffees have a little kick and deliver a medium-bodied cup with a hearty roast.
- Committed to 100% Ethical Coffee Sourcing in partnership with Conservation International.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- For information on recycling please visit starbucksathome.com
- Pack size: 57G
Information
Net Contents
10 x 57g ℮
