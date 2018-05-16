STARBUCKS TOFFEE NUT LATTE 12 CFFE CPSL 127.8G

Product Description
- Roast and ground coffee and toffeenut flavour whole milk powder with sugar.
- Starbucks® by NESCAFE® Dolce Gusto® Toffee Nut Latte Limited Edition Coffee Pods, a rich & buttery holiday favourite
- To celebrate the joy of the holiday season, we bring you a deliciously special blend, Starbucks® by NESCAFE® Dolce Gusto® Toffee Nut Latte Limited Edition Coffee Pods. Inspired by our iconic coffeehouse Toffee Nut Latte, this seasonal favourite expertly blends high quality 100% Arabica beans with dairy milk and the rich, buttery taste of sweet toffee and toasted nuts, topped with a soft layer of foam.
- Committed to 100% Ethical Coffee Sourcing in partnership with Conservation International.
- Designed for the Nescafé Dolce Gusto® system.
- Enjoy the warmth of toasted nuts, blended with smooth espresso and creamy milk
- Coffee pods compatible with Nescafe® Dolce Gusto® coffee pod machines, 6 servings per box
- Perfect for the holiday season at home
- Bring Home Starbucks Holiday Favourites
Whole Milk Powder (66.7%), Sugar (30.7%), Natural Flavourings, Salt
- May contain Soya.
Store in a clean, cool and dry place
Pack contains 6 servings
- Nestlé UK Ltd,
- PO Box 207,
- York,
- YO91 1XY,
- UK.
- Nestlé Ireland,
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per 100 ml
|Per 200 ml
|Per 200 ml
|Energy
|1879 kJ
|159 kJ
|318 kJ
|-
|448 kcal
|38 kcal
|76 kcal
|4%**
|Fat
|18.0 g
|1.5 g
|3.0 g
|4%**
|of which saturates
|11.0 g
|0.8 g
|1.9 g
|9%**
|Carbohydrate
|50.7 g
|4.3 g
|8.6 g
|3%**
|of which sugars
|45.9 g
|3.9 g
|7.8 g
|9%**
|Fibre
|2.4 g
|0.2 g
|0.4 g
|-
|Protein
|17.0 g
|1.5 g
|2.9 g
|6%**
|Salt
|1.36 g
|0.12 g
|0.23 g
|4%**
