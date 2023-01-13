Tesco Stainless Steel Food Flask 500Ml

This 500ml stainless steel food flask keeps your food hot for 5 hours and cold for 9 hours. It is a great 'on the go' product for those going to school or work.

H15.2cm x D8.9cm Stainless steel; Polypropylene

Vacuum double wall stainless steel 500ml Keeps the food hot for 5 hours and cold for 9 hours Stainless steel finish

Preparation and Usage

Handwash only. Not suitable for dishwasher use. Not suitable for microwave use.

Lower age limit

36 Months