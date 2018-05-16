We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Halo Top Plnt/Bsd Caramel Chocolate Prtzl 473Ml

Halo Top Plnt/Bsd Caramel Chocolate Prtzl 473Ml
Product Description

  • Caramel Flavoured Non-Dairy Ice Cream with Fudge Coated Pretzel 4,5%, Caramel Swirl 4%, with Sugars and Sweeteners.
  • Certified Vegan - vegan.org
  • 380 kcal per tub
  • Plant Based
  • Certified Vegan
  • Kosher - D.E.
  • Pack size: 473ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Maltodextrin, Oat Base 9% (Oats, Water, Coconut Oil), Cane Sugar, Fudge Coated Pretzel 4, 5% (Fudge Coating (Sugar, Palm Kernel Oil, Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Salt), Pretzels (Wheat Flour, Malt, Salt, Soybean Oil)), Caramel Swirl 4% (Com Syrup, Water, Coconut Oil, Sugar, Corn Starch, Natural Flavour, Molasses, Sea Salt, Dry Malt Extract, Colour (Caramel), Emulsifiers (Soy Lecithin, Carrageenan)), Sweetener (Erythritol), Glycerol, Coconut Oil, Emulsifiers (Propylene Glycol Monoesters, Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Carrageenan), Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Carob Bean Gum), Sea Salt, Natural Flavour, Sweetener (Steviol Glycosides)

Allergy Information

  • This product has been processed on equipment that sometimes processes Milk, Eggs, Peanuts and Nuts.

Storage

Keep frozen below -18°C. Do not refreeze once thawed. Best before: see base of tub.

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Importer address

  • Halo Top UK Ltd,
  • 1 Park Row,
  • Leeds,
  • United Kingdom,
  • LS1 5AB.

Return to

Net Contents

473ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g473ml
Energy590kJ 141kcal1590kJ 380kcal
Fat5,0g13,4g
of which saturates4,2g11,4g
Carbohydrate21,7g58,1g
of which sugars11,0g29,3g
Protein0,5g1,3g
Salt0,35g0,93g

