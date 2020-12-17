Tesco Whole Mackerel

- Energy914kJ 220kcal11%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 914kJ / 220kcal
Product Description
- Whole mackerel (Scomber scombrus), gutted, defrosted.
- Firm and flaky texture with a rich flavour. Once gutted, score diagonally, fill with flavoured butter and oven bake. High in Omega 3. Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains fish.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in the fridge. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. This product has been previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperature under carefully controlled conditions. It is still suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 22 mins. Wrap whole, gutted fish into a foil parcel. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product will contain bones..
Recycling info
Bag. Recycle with bags at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g cooked**
|%RI*
|Energy
|914kJ / 220kcal
|11% / 11%
|Fat
|16.1g
|23%
|Saturates
|3.3g
|17%
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|0%
|Sugars
|0g
|0%
|Fibre
|0g
|Protein
|18.7g
|37%
|Salt
|0.3g
|5%
|Omega-3 (EPA & DHA)
|5520mg
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions head, skin, skeleton removed, 210g typically weighs 100g.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: This product will contain bones..
