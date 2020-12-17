By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Whole Mackerel

Tesco Whole Mackerel
£ 3.50
£3.50/kg
-
Typical values per 100g: Energy 914kJ / 220kcal

Product Description

  Whole mackerel (Scomber scombrus), gutted, defrosted.
  Firm and flaky texture with a rich flavour. Once gutted, score diagonally, fill with flavoured butter and oven bake. High in Omega 3. Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.

Information

Allergy Information

  Contains fish.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in the fridge. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. This product has been previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperature under carefully controlled conditions. It is still suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 22 mins. Wrap whole, gutted fish into a foil parcel. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  Caution: This product will contain bones.

Recycling info

Bag. Recycle with bags at large supermarket

Return to

  Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  U.K

Nutrition

Typical Values100g cooked**%RI*
Energy914kJ / 220kcal11% / 11%
Fat16.1g23%
Saturates3.3g17%
Carbohydrate0g0%
Sugars0g0%
Fibre0g
Protein18.7g37%
Salt0.3g5%
Omega-3 (EPA & DHA)5520mg
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions head, skin, skeleton removed, 210g typically weighs 100g.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: This product will contain bones..

