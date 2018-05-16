Quaker Oat So Simple Banana Porridge 10 Sachets 348G
- Energy912kJ 216kcal11%
- Fat5.3g8%
- Saturates2.4g12%
- Sugars15g17%
- Salt0.34g5%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1590 kJ/
Product Description
- Classic Banana Flavour Microwaveable Oats
- Enjoy as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle. Oat beta-glucan has been shown to lower blood cholesterol. High cholesterol is a risk factor in the development of coronary heart disease. Coronary heart disease has multiple risk factors and altering one of these risk factors may or may not have a beneficial effect.
- Magic breakfast fuel for learning
- We help deliver breakfast in schools with Magic Breakfast**
- You can support too at: www.magicbreakfast.com
- **Every day in the UK Quaker makes 16,000 breakfasts available for children at schools in the greatest need.
- For more recipe ideas, visit Facebook and Instagram @QuakeroatsUK
- For further information on cooking instructions and microwave settings, please visit our website: www.quaker.co.uk
- - 10 x 34.8g sachets of Quaker Oat So Simple Classic Banana Porridge
- - Delicious sweet banana flavour microwaveable Quaker porridge ready in 2 minutes
- - Quaker oats are 100% wholegrain and use natural flavours
- - Quaker oats contain oat beta glucan, which helps lower cholesterol
- - This pack contains 10 servings
- - For over 140 years, the humble oat has inspired Quaker to make delicious porridge, cereal, granola and more
- Harnessing the power of the oat, Quaker produces a wide range of delicious, nourishing breakfast options for the whole family. Offering a daily kickstart with 100% wholegrain oats, the Quaker range includes traditional and instant porridge oats, granola, muesli, tasty breakfast cereals and much more.
- Box - Recycle
- Sachet - Don't Recycle
- Cardboard can be recycled
- "Quaker", the Quaker man device and the Oat So Simple Logo are registered trademarks.
- © Quaker Oats 2020
- Ready in 2 Mins
- 100% Wholegrain
- Natural Flavours
- No Artificial Preservatives
- Pack size: 348G
Information
Ingredients
Quaker Wholegrain Rolled Oats (80%), Sugar, Natural Flavourings, Salt
Allergy Information
- Also, may contain: Wheat, Barley and Soya.
Storage
Best before: See side of packStore in a cool dry place
Preparation and Usage
- Why not add a drizzle of honey or a sprinkle of cinnamon for that extra morning treat!
Number of uses
This pack contains 10 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- Quaker Oats,
- Freepost NAT21737,
- PO Box 7757,
- Leicester,
- LE4 8YZ.
- EU: Quaker Oats,
Return to
- Quaker Quality Promise
- We're here to help.
- quaker.co.uk or
- UK 0800 0324490
- ROI 1800 509408
- Weekdays 9am - 5pm
Net Contents
10 x 34.8g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 34.8g
|Per 34.8g^1 (%*)
|Energy
|1590 kJ/
|553 kJ/
|912 kJ/
|-
|377 kcal
|131 kcal
|216 kcal (11%*)
|Fat
|6.4 g
|2.2 g
|5.3 g (8%*)
|of which Saturates
|1.2 g
|0.4 g
|2.4 g (12%*)
|Carbohydrate
|67 g
|23 g
|32 g
|of which Sugars
|19 g
|6.6 g
|15 g (17%*)
|Fibre
|7.2 g
|2.5 g
|2.5 g
|Protein
|8.9 g
|3.1 g
|9.4 g
|Salt
|0.37 g
|0.13 g
|0.34 g (5%*)
|This pack contains 10 servings
|-
|-
|-
|^1With 180ml semi skimmed milk
|-
|-
|-
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
