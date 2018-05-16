By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Quaker Oat So Simple Banana Porridge 10 Sachets 348G

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Quaker Oat So Simple Banana Porridge 10 Sachets 348G
£ 2.75
£0.79/100g

New

Each 34.8g sachet with 180ml of semi-skimmed milk contains:
  • Energy912kJ 216kcal
    11%
  • Fat5.3g
    8%
  • Saturates2.4g
    12%
  • Sugars15g
    17%
  • Salt0.34g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1590 kJ/

Product Description

  • Classic Banana Flavour Microwaveable Oats
  • Enjoy as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle. Oat beta-glucan has been shown to lower blood cholesterol. High cholesterol is a risk factor in the development of coronary heart disease. Coronary heart disease has multiple risk factors and altering one of these risk factors may or may not have a beneficial effect.
  • Magic breakfast fuel for learning
  • We help deliver breakfast in schools with Magic Breakfast**
  • You can support too at: www.magicbreakfast.com
  • **Every day in the UK Quaker makes 16,000 breakfasts available for children at schools in the greatest need.
  • For more recipe ideas, visit Facebook and Instagram @QuakeroatsUK
  • For further information on cooking instructions and microwave settings, please visit our website: www.quaker.co.uk
  • - 10 x 34.8g sachets of Quaker Oat So Simple Classic Banana Porridge
  • - Delicious sweet banana flavour microwaveable Quaker porridge ready in 2 minutes
  • - Quaker oats are 100% wholegrain and use natural flavours
  • - Quaker oats contain oat beta glucan, which helps lower cholesterol
  • - This pack contains 10 servings
  • - For over 140 years, the humble oat has inspired Quaker to make delicious porridge, cereal, granola and more
  • Harnessing the power of the oat, Quaker produces a wide range of delicious, nourishing breakfast options for the whole family. Offering a daily kickstart with 100% wholegrain oats, the Quaker range includes traditional and instant porridge oats, granola, muesli, tasty breakfast cereals and much more.
  • Box - Recycle
  • Sachet - Don't Recycle
  • Cardboard can be recycled
  • "Quaker", the Quaker man device and the Oat So Simple Logo are registered trademarks.
  • © Quaker Oats 2020
  • Ready in 2 Mins
  • 100% Wholegrain
  • Natural Flavours
  • No Artificial Preservatives
  • Pack size: 348G

Information

Ingredients

Quaker Wholegrain Rolled Oats (80%), Sugar, Natural Flavourings, Salt

Allergy Information

  • Also, may contain: Wheat, Barley and Soya.

Storage

Best before: See side of packStore in a cool dry place

Preparation and Usage

  • Why not add a drizzle of honey or a sprinkle of cinnamon for that extra morning treat!

Number of uses

This pack contains 10 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Quaker Oats,
  • Freepost NAT21737,
  • PO Box 7757,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8YZ.
  • EU: Quaker Oats,

Return to

  • Quaker Quality Promise
  • We're here to help.
  • quaker.co.uk or
  • UK 0800 0324490
  • ROI 1800 509408
  • Weekdays 9am - 5pm
  • Consumer Care,
  • Quaker Oats,
  • Freepost NAT21737,
  • PO Box 7757,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8YZ.

Net Contents

10 x 34.8g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 34.8gPer 34.8g^1 (%*)
Energy 1590 kJ/553 kJ/912 kJ/
-377 kcal131 kcal216 kcal (11%*)
Fat 6.4 g2.2 g5.3 g (8%*)
of which Saturates 1.2 g0.4 g2.4 g (12%*)
Carbohydrate 67 g23 g32 g
of which Sugars 19 g6.6 g15 g (17%*)
Fibre 7.2 g2.5 g2.5 g
Protein 8.9 g3.1 g9.4 g
Salt 0.37 g0.13 g0.34 g (5%*)
This pack contains 10 servings---
^1With 180ml semi skimmed milk---
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)---

