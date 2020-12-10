By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Kumala Sauvignon Blanc 750Ml

£ 6.00
£6.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • For energy information visit: www.accolade-wines.com/calories
  • This crisp Sauvignon Blanc has flavours of green apple and quince with a touch of tropical fruit and a herbaceous finish.
  • Surrounding South Africa's legendary table mountain is a place of lush fertility and natural beauty. This is the home of Kumala, where we make quality wines that are full of character.
  • 9.8 UK Units per bottle
  • Please Drink Responsibly
  • For further health information visit drinkaware.co.uk
  • Wine of Western Cape, South Africa
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites, Milk

Tasting Notes

Region of Origin

Western Cape

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

9.8

ABV

13% vol

Producer

Accolade Wines

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Gerhard Swart

Country

South Africa

Alcohol Type

Wine

Taste Category

2

Grape Variety

Sauvignon Blanc

Vinification Details

  • Stainless steel tank fermentation

History

Regional Information

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years

Produce of

Wine of South Africa

Preparation and Usage

  • Best enjoyed chilled.
  • Perfect on its own or served with grilled chicken dishes.

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Accolade Wines Ltd.,
  • Weybridge,
  • KT13 8TB,
  • UK.
  • At:

Importer address

  • Accolade Wines Ltd.,
  • Weybridge,
  • KT13 8TB,
  • UK.
  • At:
  • BS11 9FG,

Return to

  • Accolade Wines Ltd.,
  • Weybridge,
  • KT13 8TB,
  • UK.
  • At:
  • BS11 9FG,
  • UK.
  • Facebook /Kumalawine
  • www.kumala.com

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Using Product Information

This wine is very Dry

1 stars

This wine is very Dry

