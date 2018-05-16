By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Meridian 100% Crunchy Peanut Butter 470G

Meridian 100% Crunchy Peanut Butter 470G
£ 3.75
£0.80/100g

New

Product Description

  • Palm Oil Free
  • Great taste doesn't have to cost the earth
  • See www.meridianfoods.co.uk for more recipe ideas
  • Please help us reduce, reuse recycle
  • Please recycle: Glass jar, steel cap and paper label
  • We Never Use Palm Oil
  • Plant Based
  • 100% Nuts
  • We Don't Fly our Ingredients
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 470G

Information

Ingredients

Roasted Peanuts Whole Skin On (100%)

Allergy Information

  • Not suitable for other Nut and Sesame allergy sufferers.

Storage

Best before end: See lid.Store cool & dry. Once opened, consume within 3 months.

Produce of

Produce of more than country. Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Try a Spoonful in Porridge or Straight from the Jar

Name and address

  • Meridian Foods Limited,
  • SO21 3JW.
  • SHS Sales & Marketing Ltd,
  • Unit Q1 Aerodrome Bus. Park,
  • Rathcoole,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • Meridian Foods Limited,
  • SO21 3JW.
  • SHS Sales & Marketing Ltd,
  • Unit Q1 Aerodrome Bus. Park,
  • Rathcoole,
  • Ireland.

Net Contents

470g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy (kJ)2470
Energy (kcal)596
Fat (g)46.0
of which saturates (g)8.2
Carbohydrate (g)11.6
of which sugars (g)5.9
Fibre (g)8.5
Protein (g)29.6
Salt (g)0.0

