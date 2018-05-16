Product Description
- Proper Corn Salted Caramel Popcorn 90g
- Stay in-in
- In-in. The new out-out. Time to unashamedly prioritise you. The moment you say "thanks, but no thanks" to your night out.
- Proper, Small word, big ambition.
- My father was a hopeless cook but made the best popcorn. We'd spend hours obsessing over new flavours, delicious ingredients and the magic of popping com. Years later, inspired by the popcorn maker he gave me, Proper was born.
- We started from humble beginnings, improvising by tossing kernels in a refashioned cement mixer! Now, we continue to do things differently. Making snacks Proper.
- For us, taste is everything. Take this pack of Salted Caramel popcorn. We balance smooth, sweet caramel with a sprinkling of salt, to give our hand-popped, butterfly corn an indulgent hit.
- It's popcorn, done properly.
- I hope you love it.
- Cassandra.
- Certified B Corporation - We're a B Corp
- We are a proud B Corp. This doesn't mean we're perfect but, we do our best for the world, our team, and you. You're looking at the UK's first B Corp certified snack company.
- We're working on it!
- Don't - Recycle
- 97 kcal per serve
- Natural Seasoning
- Gluten Free
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 90G
