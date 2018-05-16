Redmere Farms Beetroot 500G

- Energy175kJ 42kcal2%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 175kJ / 42kcal
Product Description
- Cooked Beetroot
- Pack size: 500G
Information
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.
Cooking Instructions
Hob
Instructions: Time: 15-20 mins
Put unopened pack in a saucepan of boiling water and simmer for 15 minutes. Remove carefully and allow to cool slightly before serving.
Number of uses
5 Servings
Recycling info
Pouch. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
500g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g as sold
|A serving contains
|Energy
|175kJ / 42kcal
|175kJ / 42kcal
|Fat
|0.4g
|0.4g
|Saturates
|0.2g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|7.1g
|7.1g
|Sugars
|7.0g
|7.0g
|Fibre
|2.2g
|2.2g
|Protein
|1.5g
|1.5g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
