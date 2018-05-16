Maltesers White Chocolate Mini Bunnies 58G
Product Description
- White chocolate with a malt filling (21%) and honeycombed pieces (3.7%).
- Full of Crunchy, Creamy Delight
- Individually Wrapped Mini Bunnies
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 58G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Palm Fat, Barley Malt Extract, Milk Fat, Full Cream Milk Powder, Glucose Syrup, Demineralised Whey Powder (Milk), Shea Fat, Lactose, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (Milk), Lactose and Protein from Whey (Milk), Wheat Flour, Vanilla Extract, Raising Agents (E341, E500, E501), Salt, Wheat Gluten
Allergy Information
- May contain: Egg.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Number of uses
Portions per pack: 5, Portion size: 11.6g
Name and address
- GB: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
- IE: Mars Ireland,
- Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
Return to
- GB: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
- 0800 952 0077
- IE: Mars Ireland,
- Box 3856,
- Dublin 4
- 1890 812 315
- Any questions or comments are welcome at www.mars.co.uk/contact
Net Contents
58g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|/ 100g
|/ 11.6g
|/ (%*)
|Energy
|2303kJ
|267kJ
|(3%)
|-
|551kcal
|63kcal
|(3%)
|Fat
|31g
|3.6g
|(5%)
|of which saturates
|18g
|2.1g
|(11%)
|Carbohydrate
|58g
|6.8g
|(3%)
|of which sugars
|55g
|6.4g
|(7%)
|Protein
|6.7g
|0.7g
|(2%)
|Salt
|0.25g
|0.02g
|(<1%)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|Portions per pack: 5, Portion size: 11.6g
|-
|-
|-
