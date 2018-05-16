By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Maltesers White Chocolate Mini Bunnies 58G

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Maltesers White Chocolate Mini Bunnies 58G
£ 1.00
£1.73/100g

New

1x = 11.6g
  • Energy267kJ 63kcal
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2303kJ

Product Description

  • White chocolate with a malt filling (21%) and honeycombed pieces (3.7%).
  • Full of Crunchy, Creamy Delight
  • Individually Wrapped Mini Bunnies
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 58G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Palm Fat, Barley Malt Extract, Milk Fat, Full Cream Milk Powder, Glucose Syrup, Demineralised Whey Powder (Milk), Shea Fat, Lactose, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (Milk), Lactose and Protein from Whey (Milk), Wheat Flour, Vanilla Extract, Raising Agents (E341, E500, E501), Salt, Wheat Gluten

Allergy Information

  • May contain: Egg.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

Portions per pack: 5, Portion size: 11.6g

Name and address

  • GB: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • IE: Mars Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • GB: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • 0800 952 0077
  • IE: Mars Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4
  • 1890 812 315
  • Any questions or comments are welcome at www.mars.co.uk/contact

Net Contents

58g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/ 100g/ 11.6g/ (%*)
Energy 2303kJ267kJ(3%)
-551kcal63kcal(3%)
Fat 31g3.6g(5%)
of which saturates 18g2.1g(11%)
Carbohydrate 58g6.8g(3%)
of which sugars 55g6.4g(7%)
Protein 6.7g0.7g(2%)
Salt 0.25g0.02g(<1%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
Portions per pack: 5, Portion size: 11.6g---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.09
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.43
£0.43/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.13
£0.73/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Carrots 1Kg

£ 0.41
£0.41/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here