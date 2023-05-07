Totm Organic Cotton Wrapped Liner 24S

Organic Cotton Wrapped Liners I Am Period Powerful Let's change how we think about, talk about and care about periods. Be part of our period powerful movement. It's all about raising awareness and getting real about menstruation. Join us, get involved and be #periodpowerful To discover more, find us online: www.totm.com We are proud to support Endometriosis UK (registered charity number 1035810). Find out more: www.totm.com/improving-lives-hub Ethical and Environment Certification Institute - ICEA - Made with organic cotton certified by ICEA NR. Certificate: GOTS 2010-009 Produced for TOTM by TES-123 in the EU.

Liners made with certified organic cotton and wrapped in a compostable film. Designed for breathable comfort, our liners are naturally soft and absorbent. Made with responsibly sourced organic cotton. Made without rayon, fragrance, dyes, chlorine bleach or artificial absorbents (SAP). Hypoallergenic and suitable for sensitive skin. What’s in our liners? - Organic cotton absorbent core. - Organic cotton topsheet with woven design. - Cornstarch bio-film backing with non-toxic adhesive. - Certified compostable wrappers. Ideal for daily use or light days on your period. At TOTM, we’re here to inspire better, sustainable ways to manage periods. We’re a certified B Corp here to shake up the period care industry for good. Our organic cotton period care range is carbon neutral and registered with The Vegan Society.

TOTM is the period powerful brand with a range of organic cotton and sustainable period care. Designed to be kind to your body and the environment.

Individually wrapped in biodegradable and compostable biofilm Made from breathable organic cotton Secure biodegradable backing with non-toxic adhesive Hypoallergenic to prevent skin irritation Shaped for a secure, flexible fit

Net Contents

24 x Wrapped Liners