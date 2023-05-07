We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Totm Organic Cotton Wrapped Liner 24S

Totm Organic Cotton Wrapped Liner 24S

4.4(98)
Write a review

£3.75

£0.16/each

Vegan

Organic Cotton Wrapped LinersI Am Period PowerfulLet's change how we think about, talk about and care about periods. Be part of our period powerful movement. It's all about raising awareness and getting real about menstruation.Join us, get involved and be#periodpowerfulTo discover more, find us online: www.totm.comWe are proud to support Endometriosis UK (registered charity number 1035810). Find out more: www.totm.com/improving-lives-hubEthical and Environment Certification Institute - ICEA - Made with organic cotton certified by ICEA NR. Certificate: GOTS 2010-009Produced for TOTM by TES-123 in the EU.
Liners made with certified organic cotton and wrapped in a compostable film.Designed for breathable comfort, our liners are naturally soft and absorbent.Made with responsibly sourced organic cotton. Made without rayon, fragrance, dyes, chlorine bleach or artificial absorbents (SAP).Hypoallergenic and suitable for sensitive skin.What’s in our liners?- Organic cotton absorbent core.- Organic cotton topsheet with woven design.- Cornstarch bio-film backing with non-toxic adhesive.- Certified compostable wrappers.Ideal for daily use or light days on your period.At TOTM, we’re here to inspire better, sustainable ways to manage periods. We’re a certified B Corp here to shake up the period care industry for good. Our organic cotton period care range is carbon neutral and registered with The Vegan Society.
TOTM is the period powerful brand with a range of organic cotton and sustainable period care. Designed to be kind to your body and the environment.
Individually wrapped in biodegradable and compostable biofilmMade from breathable organic cottonSecure biodegradable backing with non-toxic adhesiveHypoallergenic to prevent skin irritationShaped for a secure, flexible fit

Net Contents

24 x Wrapped Liners

View all Sanitary Protection & Intimate Wash

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here