- Naked Free From Thai Green Curry Rice 78g
- Pot - Recycle
- Remove Sleeve - Sleeve - Recycle
- Lid - Don't Recycle
- Chilli rating - spicy - 3
- White Rice in a Creamy Coconut & Lemongrass Sauce
- Less than 320 kcal
- Less than 3% Fat
- Creamy Coconut Milk with Base-notes of Garlic for Depth and a Chilli Kick
- Gluten and Dairy Free
- No Artificial Colours or Preservatives
- Suitable for Vegans
- Pack size: 78G
- Ready in 4 Mins
- Remove the lid & pour boiling water up to the fill line (approx. 180ml) stir thoroughly.
- Leave to stand for 4 minutes stir halfway through & again before serving.
This pot provides 1 serving
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
- Symington's Ltd,
- Dartmouth Way,
- Leeds,
- LS11 5JL,
- UK.
- Tennant & Ruttle Distribution Ltd.,
- Symington's Ltd,
- Dartmouth Way,
- Leeds,
- LS11 5JL,
- UK.
- Visit our website at www.naked-noodle.com
- Tennant & Ruttle Distribution Ltd.,
- 2010 Orchard Avenue,
- Citywest,
- Dublin 24,
- D24 EKW3,
- Ireland.
