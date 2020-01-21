Pampers Active Fit 22 Nappy Pants Size 6 Essential Pack

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Pampers nappy pants 5 stars Review from pampers.co.uk 21st January 2020 Never had any leaks at night like we have with other nappy pants. So easy to get on when little one is tying to make a break for it!! Love them!

Clever comfort 5 stars Review from pampers.co.uk 4th January 2020 This nappy pant surpassed my expectations. I thought that maybe it would make the nappy change easier but I never thought my son would feel so comfortable. As soon as I put on these nappy pants he took off! (In the best way), active babies approve of these nappy pants 100%! I also didn’t think that the leakage protection would compare to the classic pampers nappies, but the coverage lasted just as long. Dry nights await you if you give these a try PLUS simplified nappy change will cut down your changing time in half! Thanks pampers for making such a great nappy pant for babies at such a small size. Very clever indeed!

Easy nappy change 5 stars Review from pampers.co.uk 31st December 2019 Wow these make nappy changes so much easier with my Wrigley little one and easy to take off too.

PAMPERS NAPPY PANTS 5 stars Review from pampers.co.uk 22nd December 2019 I no longer have to wrestle my little wriggle baby. These are so easy to put on & pull up. They are light weight & elasticated so are super comfy. My little one can sleep & wriggle all night with no leaks.

the best 5 stars Review from pampers.co.uk 18th December 2019 they're the best! all night is dry, no leaking, they're also easy to wear

Wriggle Wrestle No More 5 stars Review from pampers.co.uk 18th December 2019 I love these Nappy Pants! They are so soft and comfortable compared to other brands of nappy pants. I was thoroughly impressed with the leak protection and dryness especially at night! The fit was perfect but also the stretchyness and cuff for ease of movement for my little one, he wasn't pulling to have these taken off like he has with other brands!! No more wrestling or fiddling around with tape as a quick slip on meant no more wrestling! Parents and Grandparents are amazed and grateful for less tiresome nappy change times!

Game Changer 5 stars Review from pampers.co.uk 18th December 2019 We participates in the #Wrigglewrestle and mummy won! These nappies have been a complete game changer. My boy can’t wriggle away as I manage to pull his nappy on without him realising as he can stand. I love the range of sizes these nappies come in meaning you can even use them before your babe starts walking and potty training. I was most surprised by how amazing they were in the night. We managed FULL nights DRY! Yes that’s right! NO LEAKS!! woo. I am now a fully pledged fan and member of the pamper nappy pants club and we won’t be turning back. They make nappy changes quick, easy and stress free! They were also soft and comfortable on my babies skin meaning no nappy rash or soreness. A big 5* from us!

Best nappy pants around 5 stars Review from pampers.co.uk 17th December 2019 Can’t recommend these highly enough. We started using these when I was at my whits end with all other nappies leaking or the stuffing exploding out during the night despite trying a number of brands and sizes. Since using these we haven’t had a single leakage and they are the perfect fit. My 10 month old seems very happy wearing them (when I can catch him that is). Thoroughly recommend them to all parents

Game changer 5 stars Review from pampers.co.uk 17th December 2019 Easiest nappy change ever with these ...... since discovering haven't used anything else to beat the daytime wriggles, jumping and crawling !!