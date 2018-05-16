Strong Roots The Pumpkin & Spinach Burger 300g
Product Description
- Individually quick frozen quinoa, pumpkin and roasted onions with a spelt flour and puffed quinoa crumb.
- A hearty and sweet mixture of pumpkin, spinach, and quinoa, the Strong Roots Pumpkin & Spinach is as good beside a salad as it is fresh off the barbeque and covered in your favourite toppings. A year-round freezer essential.
- Having grown up on a farm, our founder has always known the importance of Strong Roots. Staying true to our roots and vegetables grown in rich soil-we serve food that fills you up and keeps you grounded.
- Pumpkin, spinach & a puffed quinoa coating. A little bit of sweet, a whole lot of goodness
- Pumpkin, Spinach and Mixed Vegetables in A Puffed Quinoa Coating and Full of Flavour
- Low in Sugar and Saturated Fat
- Source of Fibre
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 300G
Information
Ingredients
Precooked Quinoa 25% (Water, Quinoa), Pumpkin 17%, Spinach 17%, Crumb (Spelt Flour (Gluten), Puffed Quinoa, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Yeast), Sunflower Oil, Water, Potato Flakes, Wheat Flour (Gluten), Corn Starch, Roasted Onions (Onions, Rapeseed Oil), Garlic, Salt, Vegetable Stock (Salt, Dextrose, Spices, Yeast), Curry Powder, Garlic Powder
Allergy Information
- Contains: Cereals Containing Gluten, Wheat
Storage
Keep Frozen at -18°COnce defrosted do not re-freeze
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: 1. Preheat the oven.
2. Place the frozen product in a single layer on an oven tray.
3. During cooking, turn once.
All appliances vary and these are guidelines only.
Name and address
- Produced and Packed for:
- Strong Roots,
- The Root System,
- 10 Terminus Mills,
- Dublin 6,
- D06 F2H7,
Return to
- Strong Roots,
- The Root System,
- 10 Terminus Mills,
- Dublin 6,
- D06 F2H7,
- IE.
- backofpack@strongroots.com
Net Contents
300g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as sold
|Per 75g as consumed (oven cooked)
|Energy
|846
|938 kJ
|202
|224 kcal
|Fat
|9.3
|11.2 G
|of which saturates
|.8
|1.0 G
|Carbohydrate
|24.6
|25.3 G
|of which sugars
|2.5
|2.2 G
|Fibre
|2.3
|2.8 G
|Protein
|3.9
|4.2 G
|Salt
|.70
|.73 G
|-
|-
